Justice Sucks: Recharged is deadly action... with a killer robot vacuum cleaner

Justice Sucks: Recharged is no ordinary crime caper. The indie action game combines stealth, gore, cartoon violence, and a sentient robot vacuum called Dusty. We got a glimpse of it at the Future Games Show, and immediately fell for its brand of colorful chaos.

A terrible tragedy has led to Dusty's mind being sucked into "the TV dimension" which, as luck would have it, is just the place they need to be to learn the skills required to rescue their family. Think sucking up the blood of their enemies, hacking other smart home devices, and using stealth to stay undetected underneath furniture.

The game is a sequel to Roombo: First Blood, released in 2019, and expands on its crazy mechanics.

"We set out to make a fully-fledged sequel to Roombo: First Blood, building upon what people loved from the first game and fixing issues that they didn't love," said development studio Samurai Punk.

"The game is all about finding inventive, hilarious ways to fight your enemies, weaponizing ordinary objects in your environment, like classic 90s action comedy movies."

Samurai Punk isn't just about murderous home appliances, its also made an innovative multiplayer split-screen shooter called Screencheat: Unplugged, zen bird simulator Feather, satirical virtual reality trip The American Dream and minimalist maths puzzle game Trios.

Justice Sucks: Recharged will be released for PC, Xbox One and PS4 soon, and you can wishlist it on Steam now.