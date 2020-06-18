New Justice League Snyder Cut teaser trailer gives us first look at Darkseid in action

The first ever clip of the Justice League Snyder Cut has been released – thanks to Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa.

Featuring Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman going face to face with a mural of Darkseid, the Snyder Cut preview is backed by Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) and his foreboding words from Batman v Superman post-credits scene. “The bell has already been rung,” hs says, hinting that the arrival of the forces of Apokolips is imminent. You can watch the clip below.

the best part about being aquaman is that zack synder created me so i get to see all this awesome shit before anyone. @hbomax #releasethesnydercut #DCFanDome Here’s a first ever peek at Zack Snyder‘s Justice League. cheeeehuuuuuuuuu aloha j Jason Momoa A photo posted by @prideofgypsies on Jun 18, 2020 at 8:40am PDT

"The best part about being Aquaman is that Zack Snyder created me so I get to see all this awesome shit before anyone," Momoa wrote on Instagram, while also tagging DC Fandome – a not-too-subtle hint that we’re going to potentially see more of the 2021 HBO Max re-release at August’s online extravaganza.

Interestingly enough, Darkseid was also the focus of another Snyder Cut first – the first image revealed by Zack Snyder last month. In it, the major DC villain – who was originally set to appear in Justice League – is seen on Apokolips, flanked by warships and conveniently placed lava. It’s also placed at the very end of this teaser, but with a little more motion added.

The Justice League Snyder Cut is set for release in 2021 and will reportedly have a budget north of $30m. So, where’s that money going? The Wrap suggested it’s “for special effects, for scoring, and even ADR” but there will be “no reshoots of any kind.”

For many, though, it will undoubtedly be money well spent – Zack Snyder is ringing in the changes, and the bell will be unrung again next year. Find out more about all the new superhero movies coming our way.