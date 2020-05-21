Justice League Snyder Cut could be getting a new post-credits scene

Now the frenzy surrounding the Justice League Snyder Cut announcement has died down somewhat, attention has turned to what exactly will be included in Zack Snyder’s re-release on HBO Max in 2021.

Actor Joe Manganiello, who played Deathstroke in the original Justice League’s stinger, has hinted that Zack Snyder had plans for a different post-credits scene, one that could theoretically be brought to life next year.

Manganiello took to Twitter post-Snyder Cut to tease, “The original end credit scene” followed by three emojis: a sword, a bat, and a skull.

The original end credit scene... ⚔️ 🦇 💀 https://t.co/ZT76RG15w0May 20, 2020

Reading between the lines – because why not now that The Snyder Cut actually exists – that tweet could be a wink-wink nudge-nudge towards Batman supposedly appearing alongside Deathstroke (and his swords) in the Justice League post-credits.

Whether we’ll actually get that remains to be seen but, if Snyder wants to reclaim his vision, you’d wager that whatever he was cooking up for after the credits would also be part of the bargain.

Instead, we got two Justice League post-credits scenes: a race between Superman and Flash, and Deathstroke meeting Lex Luthor in what appeared to be the genesis of the villain-heavy Injustice League group.

Manganiello was once touted to star as Deathstroke in a Gareth Evans-directed film but, with Snyder’s carefully-laid plans falling by the wayside in favour of one-shots like Joker and The Suicide Squad, the direction of DCEU changed dramatically.

The Snyder Cut, though, could carve out a little corner of the DC Universe where we could get a Deathstroke solo movie and, hey, even a David Ayer Suicide Squad cut. Everything’s fair game now.