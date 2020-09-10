Immortals Fenyx Rising gets December release date

Ubisoft has announced that Immortals Fenyx Rising, previously referred to as Gods & Monsters, is releasing on December 3. The news was revealed at today's Ubisoft Forward event, where we also got a new trailer and a fresh new look at Ubisoft's cross-gen adventure into a mystical rendering of ancient Greece. The new footage gave us our most detailed look at Immortals Fenyx Rising's diverse world, mythical monsters, and gameplay yet - have a look yourself.

Immortals Fenyx Rising is releasing on Microsoft and Sony's current-gen consoles and PC, as well as the PS5 and Xbox Series X. The protagonist is a hero named Fenyx, who's "shipwrecked on the mysterious Golden Isle," forced to "wield the powers of the gods like Achilles' sword and Daidalos' wings to battle powerful enemies and solve ancient puzzles." As you'll see in the new footage, the game takes on a painterly aesthetic that contributes to the Breath of the Wild comparisons.

It was nice seeing the revamped and renamed Immortals Fenyx Rising after a lengthy draught. Back in June, a playable build of the game was leaked to the Stadia store, and a few hundred people were able to get a quick hands-on glimpse. Though, Ubisoft Quebec executive Marc-Alexis Cote clarified that the build was meant for E3 2019, saying, "Much has changed since then in terms of features, tone, art and character designer, and even the name of the game." With today's new footage, we're finally seeing those updates come to life.

For what to play right now, these are the best games of 2020 (so far).