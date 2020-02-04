The best games of 2020 (so far)

We're only just cracking 2020 open, but that doesn't mean that it's too early to start looking at the best games of 2020. After all, this is a hugely important year for gaming. Not only are we going to see games take full advantage of everything PS4 and Xbox One have to offer in their twilight years, but we're also getting the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

January Game of the Month (Runner-up) - Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Platform(s): Xbox One, PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch

Seven years in the making, Kentucky Route Zero is one of those rare games that people don't mind waiting for. Such long stints between episode releases could have been its downfall, but now with the TV Edition, everyone can experience why it was worth waiting for. This magical, surreal point-and-click narrative adventure will take you on quite the journey, seeing you collect a gaggle a group of lost souls together, including a rickety old dog. But unlike most point-and-click games, there are no puzzles. There are choices to make, but they are presented as thematic dialogue options, allowing you to co-author your own story. Because of that, it never quite plays out how you'd expect, keeping you clicking for more story until the whole thing unravels beautifully. Sam Loveridge

January Game of the Month Winner - Journey to the Savage Planet

Platform(s): PS4, Xbox One, and PC

GamesRadar+ review score: 4/5 Stars

As its name suggests, Journey to the Savage Planet is about a planet, it’s savage, you journey there. But while that all sounds very serious, there's a much more lighthearted adventure here. A gentle cartoony, semi-open world that plays like a linear, comedic take on No Man’s Sky’s ideas. You explore a strange part of the universe, unravelling the mysteries of ancient alien structures and cataloguing the local wildlife. That alone is fun, with a great progression system that unlocks things like jetpacks and grapple devices to help you explore. What really makes it a success, though, is the humour that undercuts it all - from ridiculous creature designs, to in game adverts for sentient blob sexlines, and a GlaDOS style computer that hasn’t quite got the hang of tact. It’s an always enjoyable space romp that’s laugh-out-loud funny in places and doesn’t overstay its welcome, but gives you plenty to do if you’re enjoying your visit. Leon Hurley