How to watch Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League at DC Fandome

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be revealed today during its own panel at DC Fandome which starts at 5pm PT / 8pm ET / 1 am BST. If you want to know how to watch the Suicide Squad game reveal, you're in the right place.

Head to the official DC Fandome website to watch the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League reveal, which will be hosted by actor Will Arnett. The Suicide Squad panel is expected to last around 20 minutes, so you can expect more than just a trailer - perhaps even a cast reveal (is Will Arnett going to be Batman?)

Rocksteady teased Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League with a tweet in early August that featured a picture of what looks like a lot Superman with crosshairs across the back of his head. However, the picture's purple tint suggests it could be Bizarro, the villainous Superman lookalike - but the game is called Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice league so...it's probably Superman. Either way, it'll be worth tuning into the stream to get more details about the game.

The DC Fandome stream will kick off Saturday, August 22 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST and will run for a full 24 hours, so you're gonna want to tune into this as soon as you can for as long as you can. Expect details about upcoming DC universe movies, and more on the mysterious new WB Court of Owls game, which, as we previously reported , may just be centered around Batgirl.