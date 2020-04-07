Making sure that you know how to update Animal Crossing: New Horizons is part of ensuring your island life is the very best it can be. Nintendo is regularly releasing updates that tweak bugs, fix issues, and more, so you'll want to make sure you're downloading these updates as soon as possible.
If you're wondering how to update Animal Crossing: New Horizons, we've got a very simple guide for you below.
- Details of the latest Animal Crossing: New Horizons patch notes
1. Save and quit the game
If you're in-game, and let's face it, you probably are, you'll need to safely save and quit Animal Crossing: New Horizons, just to ensure you don't lose anything you've done while pottering around your island.
The best way to do this is to press the minus button, and hit 'Save and end'. This will properly save your game, and put your back to the title screen.
2. Close down the game
Next, you'll need to completely close Animal Crossing: New Horizons. To do this, go to the home screen, and select the Animal Crossing game tile. Hit X to close the software down.
3. Restart the game to update
Now, when you start up the game, if there's an update available it will prompt you to install it. Hit download, and the game will update, starting again when it's all patched up and ready to rock.
4. Alternatively, check the software update manually
If you're ever worried you're missing out on an update, you can manually check if there are any available.
From the home screen, highlight the Animal Crossing tile and hit the plus button. Here go to Software Update > Via the Internet and the game will check if you're all up to date.
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons tips
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons DIY recipes
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons fish guide
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons bugs guide
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nook Miles Rewards
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons iron nuggets
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons vaulting pole
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons shovel
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons ladder
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons fencing
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons magic wand
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Isabelle
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Resetti
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons KK Slider
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Kicks
- How to evict a resident in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons amiibo support explained
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons reactions
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons museum
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons tailor
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons shop
- How to improve your Animal Crossing: New Horizons island rating
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Island Designer app
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons character customisation
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons fruit
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons house move
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons money tree
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons roof colors
- How to get Nook Miles Tickets in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons turnips
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons golden tools
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons rusted parts