Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 1.1.2 is already live: Here's what it contains

Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 1.1.2 has already gone live on Nintendo Switch today, ahead of the release of the full patch notes detailing exactly what it contains.

The update, according to Japanese Nintendo, "fixes many bugs", but maintenance is still ongoing, at which point the company will presumably post the full set of Animal Crossing: New Horizons patch notes on the game's support page here.

Read more (Image credit: Nintendo) The 25 best Switch games you can play right now

Update 1.1.12 comes right after the release of the life simulator's first in-game event, Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bunny Day, which celebrates Easter with a suite of new content available to enjoy right up until April 12.

For help on finding all the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bunny Day recipes and Animal Crossing: New Horizons Eggs you can carry before that end date, be sure to check out our guides, showing exactly where and how you can collect each limited-time item.

We'll also be updating this page with the latest Animal Crossing: New Horizons patch notes as soon as Nintendo releases them, so be sure to keep it bookmarked for returning to whenever a new update lands on the game's digital shores.

In the mean time, we still have one burning question. Who, exactly, is Zipper T. Bunny in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and why do we get the feeling there's someone hiding under all that bunny fur?