Animal Crossing: New Horizons is offering a Japanese seasonal candy item for a limited time

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is currently offering players another limited-time item via Nook Shopping.

As Isabelle announced on the official Animal Crossing: New Horizons Twitter account , Nook Shopping is currently offering players Chitose ame aka "a type of long candy stick" for a limited time. The stick of rock-like candy is contained within a decorative bag which can traditionally be seen in Japan during Shichi-Go-San - a seasonal holiday celebrated by young children.

To get your hands on the adorable stick of candy, take a look at the seasonal tab of the Nook Shopping portal where you can pick it up for 1,000 bells until November 20, 2021. Alongside the Chitose ame in the seasonal section of Nook Shopping, players can also still find the handheld lantern item which will, unfortunately, stop being sold after today, so get in there quick.

[Isabelle] Hi, friends! If you want to celebrate Shichi-Go-San, Nook Shopping is offering chitose ame (a type of long candy stick) until November 20th. The holiday celebrates children of certain ages, but folks of any age can participate. I hope you have fun! pic.twitter.com/anO1G7XDu0November 11, 2021 See more

There’s been a lot of news in the Animal Crossing sphere as of late and it’s all down to the Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 2.0 which released earlier this month. The update brought tonnes of new features to the island getaway game including what appears to be over 9000 new items - according to a recent datamine.

Other highlights of the update include: the return of Brewster and his café The Roost , a new farming and cooking mechanic making its way into the game, as well as Animal Crossing: New Horizons ’ first paid DLC, the Happy Home Paradise expansion. Not forgetting one of the most important items making its way into New Horizons, froggy chair is also back and in five different color variations too.