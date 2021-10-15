Animal Crossing: New Horizons November update is "last free major content update"

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update 2.0 will be the "last free major content update" for the game, Nintendo has confirmed.

As part of the huge Animal Crossing Direct, Nintendo revealed that the next update - dropping on November 5 - will be the last of the major free updates coming to the game.

This was revealed just before Nintendo announced the release of the game's first paid DLC - Animal Crossing: Happy Home Paradise - which suggests that there could well be more paid-for DLC in the game's future. However, the addition of "major" to the wording could suggest smaller content drops, which the company has been doing to mark seasonal events and other celebrations.

Update 2.0 is a hefty addition to the game, and closes out almost two years since the title was released. Along with the teased arrival of Brewster and his coffee shop, The Roost, the update adds Kapp'n and mystery island boat tours, an upgrade for Harv's island, farming and cooking mechanics, as well as a tonne of smaller and quality of life updates that are all bound to delight the update-hungry community.

Back in late 2020, Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser said that Animal Crossing: New Horizons would continue to get updates through 2021 , with Nintendo again promising in July that Animal Crossing: New Horizons will get "more free content" later this year . However, since that point the gaming giant had been pretty quiet on the topic.

Despite the announcement of a dedicated Animal Crossing Direct, not many fans will have expected an update of this size to drop. It all arrives for free on Switch on November 5.