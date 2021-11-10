It turns out Animal Crossing: New Horizons villagers use Discord

We bet there's a K.K. Slider server

It turns out Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ villagers use Discord, well those who own the gaming desk item definitely do. 

As the official Discord Twitter account pointed out recently, the gaming desk furniture item seems to have an application open on one of its four monitors that looks suspiciously like the instant messaging site. 

The other screens appear to have some kind of battle royale type game - akin to Fortnite - open as we can see a map on the top screen, as well as a weapons select screen on the right and some kind of water pistol themed FPS shooter in the center. 

The gaming desk item was introduced to the game in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 2.0 and can be found in Nook’s Cranny as well as the Paradise Planning office for 53,000 bells. The desk comes in eight different variations from pink, white, black, green, blue, and more. Each monitor’s display can also be customized using seven customization kits. Players who have new villager Ione on their island will also be able to find this set up in the celestial squirrel’s home. 

This is just one of the new items added in the latest Animal Crossing: New Horizons update, as one datamine recently discovered over 9000 new items have been added to the game’s code. One especially exciting item which had fans desperately searching in Nook's Cranny for since the update was released is the iconic froggy chair which has been a staple in the Animal Crossing series since the very first game. 

To find out more small details hidden in the latest update, take a look at the Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update secrets we’ve found. 

