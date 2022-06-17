Knowing how to become a Werewolf in Sims 4 is integral to anybody wanting to make the most out of The Sims 4 Werewolves add-on. Why get this pack (pun intended) if you don't want at least a few of your Sims to get doggish? Of course, actually getting your Sims to turn into werewolves in The Sims 4 isn't the clearest objective in the world, though there are actually four separate ways to do it, only two of which involve getting bitten. We'll cover them all below and generally how to become a werewolf in The Sims 4 Werewolves expansion.

1. Ask a werewolf to bite you

(Image credit: EA)

If a character is a werewolf and you want to turn another character into one, have the uninfected character go and talk to them, and there'll be a dialogue option for it! The werewolf in question will need to have the "Cursed Bite" ability though, and a good relationship between the two Sims - something you can guarantee with a few liberally applied Sims 4 relationship cheats. Once bitten, the Sim will undergo four phases of increasing lycanthropy, eventually becoming a full-fledged werewolf.

2. Be attacked by a werewolf

(Image credit: EA)

If a character is bitten by a werewolf as part of a non-consensual attack, rather than a pre-arranged toothy snog, they contract a disease called Werebies. This will eventually turn into full-fledged lycanthropy too, and much faster than the method above. To cure it, quickly go to the Grimtooth Bar and ask for the Werebies Remedy. Keep in mind that you need to cure it while it's still Werebies - once it develops, you're incurable.

3. Be born to werewolf parents

(Image credit: Maxis / EA)

Any Sim born to werewolf parents is guaranteed to be a werewolf themselves, which makes sense, and if you have only one werewolf parent, the odds drop to 50%. Baby werewolves show no sign of their condition, but it begins to visibly kick in at the toddler stage and up as they exhibit certain animalistic behaviours (of course, if you're unwilling to wait that long, check out how to age up a toddler in The Sims 4). By the time they're teenagers, all their wolf powers and elements should have unlocked.

4. Create a werewolf from scratch in the Create-a-Sim (CAS)

(Image credit: EA)

If you're creating Sims, you can just make them werewolves from the beginning. Werewolfism is an occult trait you can select in the CAS, and the Werewolves pack itself also comes with various other, wolf-themed clothes and options that weren't in the base game, so it's worth checking out regardless.

5. Alter the Sim with cheats

(Image credit: EA)

If you want to take the most efficient route, simply use cheats to crowbar dog DNA into your Sim and make them a werewolf instantly. To find out the exact code needed to change that and more, check out our page on Sims 4 werewolves cheats.

