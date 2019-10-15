How many people play Fortnite? Is it really as many as people say?

It's happening. The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 update has dropped and the servers are live revealing an all new Fortnite. But how many people play Fortnite right now and will all the big changes, the black hole and everything else affect that?

It's telling that hundreds of thousands of people watched the season end live stream consisting of nothing more than a black hole swirling about while Fortnite was offline for days. Taking the entire game down for that long was one hell of stunt and has more than likely added to the millions of active players as people swing by to see just what the hell is happening.

Currently there are hundreds of millions of registered accounts and tens of millions of actives players and that's obviously going up with all the attention focused on Chapter 2 right now. So if you really want to know how many people play Fortnite then read on.

How many people play Fortnite?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The big number you'll see mentioned is that Fortnite has 250 million players in total as of March 2019. That's a count of every registered account though, which probably includes a few inactive accounts. In terms of who's actually playing, then the highest number of players active in a month so far is 78.3 million, recorded in August 2018.

Given that the 250 million registered accounts is up 50 million from the 200 million recorded at the end of 2018, that's a pretty healthy growth for barely three months. For comparison rival game Apex Legends hit 50 million players in its first month (between February and March) which means roughly 18 months after it was released Fortnite's battle royale mode can still match a launches for growth.

The most interesting statistic though has to be the 10.8 million concurrent players that logged on for the in-game live Marshmello concert. 10.8 million people all playing Fortnite at once is an incredible number. The original battle royale, Playerunknown's Battlegrounds, currently clock in around 900k concurrents on Steam on average and has hit a little over 3 million on a good day. That's PC only admittedly, not console or mobile, but it's unlikely rounding those up would hit 10 million. Fortnite is big people, and it's unlikely to go anywhere anytime soon. Even if it started dying tomorrow it would months if not years to shed enough player base to be considered failing.

