How long is Spider-Man PS4? It all depends how much you get tangled in its web

A game length is always a big thing when it comes to committing to it. And Spider-Man PS4 is no different. You don't want to be signing up for a million hours of gameplay if you've only got every other Tuesday free. The good news here is when it comes to the question of how long is Spider-Man PS4, you won't have to clear too much of your schedule to make room.

Spider-Man PS4 was never touted as a huge game, and even before it was out Insomniac was saying "around 20 hours" when asked how long is Spider-Man PS4?

our average play tester took around 20 hours on default difficulty, but some spent a lot longer if they did a ton of side quests/activities

However, from my own experiences of reviewing it that 20 hours is if you're going to really drill through the story and little else. So that's main story missions, with a few side quests, challenges, and not much messing about - just a laser focus on completion.

In my review play through I hit about 25 hours to story completion, with a few side missions and challenges thrown in a long the way but then played on to about 35 or so hours to complete, and finally platinum, the game. Something the site How Long to Beat agrees with via its crowdsourced collection of completion times:

Although the data collected there suggests you could squeeze a play through to completion in as little as 16 hours if you only did the story missions. Although playing Spider-Man PS4 as more or less a linear game kind of misses the point of all that web swinging freedom.

Those time estimates also only take into account the base game and none of the upcoming DLC:

#SpiderManPS4's first DLC drops October 23: https://t.co/WMsKI4RNXO Across three chapters, experience new story missions, challenges, enemies, and suits to unlock

There are three new chapters in total, each with new missions challenges, and three new suits. Here's the dates for those:

October 23: Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Heist

Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Heist November 2018: Marvel’s Spider-Man: Turf Wars

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Turf Wars December 2018: Marvel’s Spider-Man: Silver Lining

While there's no info on how long they last, but the price of $24.99/£15.99 suggests something with a little weight to it. We'll update when we know more but that could easily add another 10-20 hours on to the game if you played all three.

