Horizon Forbidden West 1.05 update stops Aloy falling off the world

Horizon Forbidden West 1.05 update fixes a number of issues, including one where Aloy could fall out of the world after skipping a cinematic.

As shared to Reddit , Horizon Forbidden West developer Guerrilla has rolled out a 1.05 update which resolves a number of issues currently affecting the game. According to the post, the update will fix issues affecting main quests, side quests and errands, world activities, gameplay fixes, crash fixes, and more.

There are quite a few minor fixes featured in the patch notes, perhaps some of the most interesting ones include An issue where Aloy could fall out of the world if players skip a cinematic, as well as an auto-save issue that would stop players from progressing during the 'Reach for the Stars' main quest. There's even an issue in the 'Blood Choke' side quest which would cause Atekka to fall out of the sky.

Along with the recent fixes, Guerrilla also revealed it was "aware and currently looking into" a few other player reported issues including "high priority, several graphical issues" which are known to mess with shimmering, sharpening, and screen saturation when moving the camera. As well as this, the team is also aware of an issue that causes Aloy’s outfit to appear blurry in Photo Mode, and that some players are unable to interact with a machine carcass in the 'Reach for the Stars' main quest and therefore are unable to progress.

Despite only releasing last week, Horizon Forbidden West players have already made a number of discoveries whilst traversing the Forbidden West. For starters, one player found that Horizon Forbidden West is so detailed that Aloy sweats in hotter areas, and another player found a reference to fellow PlayStation Studios game God of War in the form of Kratos’ shack.

