How to get the Horizon Forbidden West best weapons

The Horizon Forbidden West best weapons are range of legendary weapons that you can accrue over the course of the game. They're not only the most powerful, but each come with three different ammo types that you can switch between at will. That means when armed with an array of legendary weapons you can have even more ammo types at your disposal in one battle - without having to switch out weapons from your inventory. Super handy when you're being attacked by multiple robot types at once.

It's worth noting that these are all the weapons, but it's also possible to upgrade the damage dealt by Aloy's spear by beating the Enduring.

So without further ado, here are all the best weapons in Horizon Forbidden West and how to find them:

Hunter Bow

The Sun Scourge

Type: Hunter Bow

How to get: Complete the First Forge side quest (unlocked by completing all Rebel Camps)

The Sun Scourge is a fantastic all-rounder hunter bow. Quick to fire, additional overdraw damage, and a really good range of elemental arrows (fire, ice, and poison). One to always have in your rotation.

Death Seeker's Shadow

Type: Hunter Bow

How to get: Arena

A master at armor-piercing and electric damage with a fast draw time. It also has targeting hunter arrows, which are particularly useful for fast-moving targets, or small, agile human foes.

Sharpshot Bow

Forgefall

Type: Sharpshot Bow

How to get: Trade in 54 Arena medals

This is the top of the line plasma weapon, perfect for chaining up plasma damage before switching to its third armor-piercing ammo type for maximum damage. It's a little slow to fire, but packs a punch.

Warrior Bow

Carja's Bane

Type: Warrior Bow

How to get: Complete all the Gauntlet Runs

A warrior bow that's great for dealing close-range armor-piercing and fire damage. Really useful for those big robots that you just can't get away from and feel like they're always on top of you.

Boltblaster

The Blast Forge

Type: Boltblaster

How to get: Trade in 54 Arena medals

This boltblaster is an absolute godsend because it comes with armor-piercing ammo in three different types - one being explosive. Against the high-level robots it's totally invaluable as nothing is resistant to these ammo types.

Spike Thrower

The Skykiller

Type: Spike Thrower

How to get: Complete the Side Quest - No Way Home

Like the Blast Forge boltblaster, this is a spike thrower that excels in explosive damage. It comes with both classic and advanced explosive spikes, and balances it with flaming spikes for that added drama. It might take a second to charge your throw but the damage it deals is seriously astonishing.

Blastsling

Wings of the Ten

Type: Blastsling

How to get: TBC

This one is great if you're into using adhesive ammo, which is useful for slowing down or grounding your enemies. This can then be combined with its two types of explosive ammo for maximum damage.

Shredder Gauntlet

Ancestor's Return

Type: Shredder Gauntlet

How to get: Find all the Ornaments and return them to Stemmur

If you're a pro at chaining together Shredder Gauntlet ammo, which happens when you catch your returning shredder and then keep attacking with it three times in a row, then this is invaluable. It comes with poison, electric, and armor-piercing shredder types, so is perfect for carving health of various types of robotic foes.

Tripcaster

Tinker's Pride

Type: Tripcaster

How to get: TBC

The ultimate tripcaster, this one is great for laying traps with various effects including armor piercing and explosions. Super handy if you've got time to prep your attack in advance.