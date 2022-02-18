All the Horizon Forbidden West Survey Drone locations

The Horizon Forbidden West Survey Drone collectables are nifty little things that you'll find circling different areas of the map collecting data. 

Each one will need to be discovered, and then leaped upon, in order to nap the data that it contains. 

The best way to do this is, once you've found a Survey Drone, scan it with your focus. This will not only let you tag it and highlight it in purple to make it more visible, but will also allow you to see its track. 

Each Survey Drone will come close to the earth at one or two points along its travels. Watch for where these are, clamber on up and then leap onto its handles to ground it. You'll then be able to hack it once its on the floor. 

All the Horizon Forbidden West Survey Drone locations

What to do with the Horizon Forbidden West Survey Drones

Where to take the survey drones in Horizon Forbidden West in the base

Head over to the base, into the area where Gaia is located. Just behind her, to the left, is a port where you can feed in the Survey Drone data. Unlocking each one will allow you to change the view projected by the dome overhead to the area of the survey drone. It's a cute gimmick, but slow to load and not exactly game-changing, which is a little disappointing - especially compared to the value of the Horizon Forbidden West Black Boxes

