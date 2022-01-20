How to get all the Halo Infinite Warship Gbraakon collectibles

Make sure you get all the Halo Infinite Warship Gbraakon collectibles available throughout the mission. You’ll need to keep an eye out for a few audio logs, both UNSC and Banished, which will give you little lore snippets to give more context to the events of Halo Infinite. You’ll also be able to get the first of 12 well-hidden Skulls in this mission. As you infiltrate Warship Gbraakon – the first mission in the campaign – you’ll have to take down all sorts of Banished foes to rescue the Pilot. Here are all the locations for the Halo Infinite collectibles in the Warship Gbraakon mission.

Halo Infinite Warship Gbraakon collectibles locations

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

In the Warship Gbraakon mission, there are two UNSC audio logs, one Banished audio log and one Skull. For any mission in Halo Infinite, you can see the number of each collectible type present in the mission and how many you’ve collected by opening the Halo Infinite map and looking at the information box towards the top-left corner of the screen. The locations of these collectibles are presented below in the order that you’ll find them in the mission. Currently, there is no way to replay missions in Halo Infinite without starting an entirely new campaign. Since this mission does not take place in a free roam area, all collectibles are missable. Follow this guide as you play to get them all with no problems.

Warship Gbraakon UNSC audio log 1

This UNSC audio log is incredibly easy to get as you don’t have to do anything. You are awarded it as soon as Master Chief becomes playable in this mission.

Warship Gbraakon UNSC audio log 2

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

The second UNSC audio log, which is actually listed as one of the Spartan audio logs on the ‘Database’ tab of the campaign menu, is almost impossible to miss. After fighting through some small groups of Banished, you’ll have to take activate a lift to take you up to a new part of the ship. As soon as the elevator doors open, you’ll notice the UNSC audio log lying against some stacked boxes.

Warship Gbraakon Boom Skull

Warship Gbraakon Skull

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

After getting UNSC audio log 2, you’ll fight your way through a few more rooms and will reach one with some large containers on the left, three container lifts on the right, and some upper walkways.

(Image credit: Xbox Games Studios)

To get the Skull in this room, you need to head up onto the walkway and go to the section where the container lifts are. Stand in front of the middle container lift and jump onto one of the containers before it gets lifted so that you can ride it up.

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

As it rises, turn to the right and walk onto the adjacent container, which is not moving, to easily find the fiery, blue eyes of the Boom Skull. This Skull’s modifier doubles the radius of any explosion. This is just the first of 12 Halo Infinite Skulls, so make sure you thoroughly explore to find more as you play.

Warship Gbraakon Banished audio log

Warship Gbraakon Banished audio log

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

To get the only Banished audio log in the Warship Gbraakon mission, you need to get to the bridge of the warship. In this room, you’ll complete some of the final objectives for the mission, causing things to get a bit explode-y on the Gbraakon. As you’re directed to the exit door for your escape, you can spot the Banished audio log lying just to the left of the exit door. Keep an eye out for all kinds of other collectibles as you explore Zeta Halo, such as Halo Infinite Spartan Cores, which you’ll need to upgrade Master Chief’s arsenal of equipment.