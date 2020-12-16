GTA Online Sonar Station: How to use it to find hidden treasure caches

If you're looking for more information on the GTA Online sonar station, then you've either seen it as an upgrade option while designing your submarine HQ, or you already installed it and are now wondering how it actually works. The description on the Warstock Cache and Carry website promises that you can "use this to hunt for hidden treasure," but it's not immediately obvious how you go about doing this. If you want a break from setting up the GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist, then perhaps scouring the ocean floor for hidden caches is just what you're looking for, but with the vast seas encircling the world of GTA Online this is a fruitless search if you don't have the right tools. We've got the lowdown on how to use the GTA Online sonar station, so you can collect some bonus RP and cash from sunken treasure.

How to install the GTA Online Sonar Station in your submarine

When you first purchase the Kosatka from Warstock Cache and Carry, you'll have the option to install the GTA Online sonar station for GTA$1,200,000. If you decided you didn't need it or you couldn't afford it at the time, don't worry – at any point you can visit the Warstock Cache and Carry website and choose the Kosatka renovate option to add the GTA Online sonar station to your underwater HQ later.

How to use the GTA Online Sonar Station to find hidden treasure caches

Once inside your Kosatka, you can operate the GTA Online sonar station by approaching the helm controls (the joystick and screens), sitting down, then following the drive prompt. Once in the external view, a prompt will appear to toggle sonar, and when pressed a scan will be overlaid on your minimap revealing the location of hidden caches. You can also open the main map and set a waypoint to a hidden cache when it appears, making it easier to track.

Although you can drive the Kosatka to the location of the Hidden Cache, you can't actually retrieve them from the ocean floor while still inside the submarine HQ. The easiest way to reach them is to have the Kraken Avisa minisub or Pegassi Toreador amphibious car installed within your moon pool, then launch that vehicle and dive to the ocean floor to collect the Hidden Cache by driving into it. There are 10 Hidden Caches available to be collected each day, with each providing a modest amount of RP and cash for retrieving them.

