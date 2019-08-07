GTA Online Inside Track glitch: How to use the GTA Online horse racing glitch to earn casino chips fast

UPDATE: As of Wednesday August 7, Rockstar have applied a hotfix to eliminate the GTA Online Inside Track glitch, as the cursor no longer moves down to Place Bet while holding the X/A button. We will continue to monitor the situation and see if a workaround for using this method is discovered.

If you've been following developments around the GTA Casino, then you may have heard about a GTA Online Inside Track glitch to earn maximum cash without the risk of placing a maximum bet. The good news is that the GTA Online horse racing glitch is real and simple to use, so if you want to start racking up chips in the GTA Online casino then this is one of the easiest ways of doing it. Remember that as well as spending them on casino games or in the store, you can also trade in chips with the Cashier and convert them into GTA$ cash that you can spend anywhere in GTA Online.

How to use the GTA Online Inside Track glitch

The method for activating the GTA Online Inside Track glitch is very simple, and just involves the following steps. First, head to the Inside Track area of the casino and interact with a terminal, then choose the Single Event option. Next, select the horse on the left you want to bet on – usually the top two options are most likely to win, and therefore actually give you a return on your bet, but as always the outcome is completely random. Finally, move the cursor over to the increase bet arrow, press and hold X (PS4) or A (XBO, PC pad) then immediately tap down on the d-pad to move the cursor to Place Bet while still holding X/A.

The race will automatically start and you'll be charged your 200 chips bet, but keep holding X/A until the end of the race and your bet amount will secretly increase in the background. If your horse loses, you'll only have lost your original small bet, but if your horse comes in first then you'll receive the maximum winnings – which even at Evens will result in 20,000 chips being deposited to your account! To summarise the GTA Online Inside Track glitch method:

Select your horse to bet on – 1 or 2 are most likely to win Press and hold X/A on the increase bet arrow Immediately tap d-pad down while still holding X/A to start the race Keep X/A held until the end of the race and see if you win Repeat

Are there any risks involved with using the GTA Online Inside Track glitch?

As with any glitch or exploit in an online game, there are certain risks with using the GTA Online Inside Track glitch, especially if you do it to excess. Rockstar have the ability to ban users from accessing the casino games if they detect excessive or irregular betting patterns, and a number of players have reported this happening to them. However, a lot of them were using bots or macros to speed up the process, which may have made them easier to detect.

Essentially, you're not actually hacking the game, so as long as you don't go over the top with your casino chip harvesting then you shouldn't run into any problems. That being said, you are using an exploit to earn more chips than you should be entitled to, so don't be surprised if your use of the GTA Online Inside Track glitch leads to a temporary ban from casino game activities. As with all GTA Online exploits and glitches, this will eventually be patched out by Rockstar, so make use of it (responsibly) while you still can.

