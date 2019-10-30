Green Lantern show coming to HBO Max, will be "unlike anything seen on television"

A Green Lantern TV show is coming to HBO Max, a new streaming service from Warner Bros that will take on the likes of Netflix and Amazon. Strange Adventures, an anthology series exploring the antics of other DC superheroes, is also in development.

Variety reports that, though neither project has been commissioned to series, they have been given the greenlight to start producing. As seen with the recently cancelled Game of Thrones prequel, it’s not a given that either show will make it to air – but Warners likely sees both shows as strong exclusives to temp people away from some of the other best streaming services currently available.

Speaking about the upcoming projects, Greg Berlanti – who will act as a producer and has helped guide the success of several of The CW’s big shows, including Arrow and Riverdale – outlined: “Both of these original DC properties we’ll be creating for HBO Max will be unlike anything seen on television… in what promises to be our biggest DC show ever made, we will be going to space with a Green Lantern television series, but I can’t reveal any more about that just yet.”

Strange Adventures, meanwhile, will include characters from across the pages of DC’s comics in an anthology series spanning a series of one-hour episodes.

Warner Bros. also revealed at an event last night that HBO Max will launch in the US on May 2020 and will cost subscribers $14.99/month for a package that features shows from HBO, Adult Swim, CW, and more.