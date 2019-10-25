Gods & Monsters: Release date, trailer, and everything we know so far

Since the Ubisoft E3 2019 showcase rounded off with an announcement trailer for a new Gods & Monsters game, we've haven't seen much more of one of the studio’s most interesting upcoming releases. While we were expecting to see the new IP from the creators of Assassins Creed Odyssey released early next year, it was recently pushed back to a later date. Even though we'll be in for a longer wait, that just means we'll have more time to get excited about this interesting new adventure.

Described as “storybook adventure” set in a fantastical open-world of Greek mythology, with an enchanting painterly style that brings The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to mind. The cinematic trailer gave us our first glimpse of the game’s fantastical setting, and some of the mythical creatures roaming its lush greenery.

Beyond giving us a look at the style it didn’t give us too much insight. Thankfully, Ubisoft have revealed more details on its official website to give us a better idea of the kind of adventure that awaits us. Read on below to find out everything you need to know, from the new release date to story details, and more.

Credit: Ubisoft

While the official announcement of Gods & Monsters also revealed a release date, news recently came to light revealing our upcoming journey into its mythological world will be coming later than first expected. Currently its slated to release sometime in Fall 2020 on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch.

Given that the release date is still next year, we’ll hopefully get more details prior to its release. It would be especially great to see some gameplay ahead of launch. Gods & Monsters is also set to be available on Google Stadia, and will be included in Ubisoft’s new UPlay+ subscription service for PC, which the studio also announced during E3 2019 .

Gods & Monsters trailer shows off a warrior called to help the gods

The Gods & Monsters announcement trailer takes us through a part of its beautifully stylised fantasy world. The “painterly” look, as Ubisoft calls it, is very appealing, and it really does give off the storybook adventure vibes it was going for. As we head through a picturesque setting, we whoosh past Medusa, before being introduced to the hero of this adventure who faces down a giant bird-like creature with a sword in hand. The narrator says: “When heroes need help, they turn to the gods. When the gods need help, they turn to you.” Oooh. As revealed by Ubisoft’s website, we follow the story of a forgotten hero who sets out on a quest to save the Greek gods. That’s sure to make for one very legendary journey, and we can’t wait to learn more about the hero we’ll be filling the shoes of.

Gods & Monsters story lets you wield the power of the gods

Credit: Ubisoft

You’ll be playing as a customisable hero who sets out to save the Greek gods in Gods & Monsters. But why do they need saving? Well, it turns out the gods have fallen victim to Typhon, the most deadly creature in all of Greek Mythology. To face this mighty foe, the gods of Olympus have granted the hero special powers to defeat all manner of dangerous mythological creatures who have taken over the lands- such as Gorgons, Hydras, and Cyclops. Given that the twelve gods who make up the gods of Olympus all have their own powers and influences, it’ll be interesting to see how they come into play mechanic-wise. Will we be able to throw thunderbolts like Zeus, for example? We won’t know until we see some gameplay, but wielding the gods powers is an exciting prospect that could easily deliver some very fun, varied, and creative combat.

Gods & Monsters will feature puzzles, dungeons, and heroic feats

Credit: Ubisoft

There will be plenty of challenges to face in the world to become the legendary storybook hero. Aside from the combat, which is bound to be interesting when the godly powers come into play, Ubisoft revealed there will also be tricky puzzles and mysterious dungeons. Oh, and heroic feats. Given that we’ll face lots of mighty creatures, there will be no end of chances to prove your heroism. We don’t know what these puzzles and dungeons will entail, but hopefully we’ll learn more soon.

Gods & Monsters takes place in an "artistic open-world"

Credit: Ubisoft

The setting of Gods & Monsters is called the Isle of the Blessed, a picturesque open-world which has been taken over by mythological creatures who aren’t so friendly. Give its open-world nature, there will be a lot of room for exploration and discovery, and Ubisoft have said it will be “full of surprises."

Gods & Monsters is made by the creators of Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Credit: Ubisoft

Yes, the team behind the sprawling, epic adventure that took Assassin’s Creed to Greece is bringing us this new experience. During the Ubisoft presentation, Senior Producer of Ubisoft Quebec, Marc-Alexis Côté, introduced the trailer and revealed that the team has been working on the project for the past four years. Talking about the team’s work on Assassins Creed, Côté said, “our imagination has always been bound to the reality of the history books.” But now with Gods & Monsters, their focus has shifted to a different aspect - Mythology. “The stories of the ancient gods and their misadventures have existed through generations of storytelling and audiences, and have transformed into tales we still know and love today,” Côté explained, “now these stories have shaped our dreams and helped us build something new.” The lore and research behind Odyssey has no doubt helped influence Gods & Monsters, and it’ll be interesting to see if the new game draws from any other aspect gameplay wise.