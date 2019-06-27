Popular

Game Critics Awards Best of E3 2019 winners: Here are the victors and nominees for every category

By

Final Fantasy 7 Remake wins Best of Show for E3 awards but Cyberpunk 2077 gets special mention

(Image credit: Square Enix)

The list of E3 2019 games was long and good, and now the Game Critics Awards have narrowed down their picks for the Best of E3 2019 to 17 winners. More than 50 media and influencer outlets from around the world (including GamesRadar+) cast their votes for 48 products across multiple categories, and the Game Critics Awards are finally ready to share the results.

Before you start wondering where games like Marvel's Avengers and Halo Infinite are, part of the criteria for voting was that each game must have been playable for at least five minutes at the show. That also ruled out Cyberpunk 2077, though it still didn't leave empty-handed from the awards. Here are the nominees and winners for each category.

Best of Show

Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Winner)

Borderlands 3
Doom Eternal
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
The Outer Worlds
Watch Dogs: Legion

Best Original Game

The Outer Worlds (Winner)

12 Minutes
Bleeding Edge
Control
John Wick Hex

Best Console Game

Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Winner)

Luigi’s Mansion 3
The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Watch Dogs: Legion

Best PC Game

Doom Eternal (Winner)

Borderlands 3
Control
The Outer Worlds
Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Best VR/AR Game

Phantom: Covert Ops (Winner)

Asgard’s Wrath
Lone Echo II
Minecraft Earth
Sniper Elite VR

Best Hardware/Peripheral

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (Winner)

Sega Genesis Mini
Smach Z

Best Action Game

Doom Eternal (Winner)

Borderlands 3
Call of Duty Modern Warfare
Gears 5
Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Best Action/Adventure

Watch Dogs: Legion (Winner)

Control
Luigi’s Mansion 3
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Best RPG

Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Winner)

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
Monster Hunter: World Iceborne
Pokemon Sword and Shield
The Outer Worlds

Best Racing Game

Crash Team Racing (Winner)

F1 2019
Forza Horizon 4: LEGO Speed Champions
GRID

Best Sports Game

eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 (Winner)

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
Madden NFL 20
Roller Champions

Best Strategy Game

John Wick Hex (Winner)

Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition
Desperados 3
Fire Emblem: Three Houses
Phoenix Point

Best Family/Social Game

Luigi's Mansion 3 (Winner)

Fall Guys
Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
Minecraft Dungeons
Pokemon Sword and Shield

Best Online Multiplayer

Call of Duty Modern Warfare (Winner)

Bleeding Edge
Gears 5
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Best Independent Game

12 Minutes (Winner)

Carrion
Fall Guys
John Wick Hex
Sayonara Wild Hearts

Best Ongoing Game

Destiny 2 (Winner)

Final Fantasy 14
Fortnite
Monster Hunter: World
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Special Commendations for Graphics

Cyberpunk 2077

Start saving money for these big games now with some preview picks from the best Amazon Prime Day game deals, or watch our video preview of Watch Dogs: Legion, one of the biggest games at E3.

Connor Sheridan

Connor has been doing news and feature things for GamesRadar+ since 2012, which is suddenly a long time ago. How on earth did that happen?