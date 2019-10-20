Fortnite's new dumpsters are turning players "into a dementor"

While Fortnite fans have been able to creep about and conceal themselves in bushes for ages now, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 introduced hideouts, areas in the map where you can properly slip away and, hopefully, escape the notice of your foes.

As we reported last week, there are two main types of Fortnite Hideouts we've found so far – haystacks and dumpsters. Unsurprisingly, you'll find plenty of haystacks dotted around agricultural areas such as Frenzy Farm, and dumpsters tend to be found in built-up urban areas around the backs of buildings, or down alleyways. Trouble is, a bizarre bug is making it increasingly dangerous to take cover in the latter…

Check out this video by u/Bigdog-475 on Reddit. As spotted by Slashgear, Bigdog makes use of the dumpster and at first, all is fine. However, when they jump in with a pal for the second time, instead of taking cover, the player is catapulted into the air with a smoky, shadow stones-like effect.

I'm not exaggerating when I use the word catapulted, by the way. Look how far they're flung in this video.

Eventually, momentum is lost and gravity kicks in again, sending the player hurtling towards the ground. Thing is, they hit the ground at such a speed they're insta-killed. Oops.

Responding to the issue on Reddit, an Epic employee said they'd noted the bug and were "sending this over to [the Epic team to] get looked at" but at the time of writing, there's no fix slated to roll out just yet, and we're not quite sure why this is happening in the first place, either.

JICYMI, it's official – Fortnite is back, this time with a whole new chapter for Epic's battle royale game. Here's everything you need to know about the biggest changes to the Fortnite map.

