Fortnite XP Xtravaganza Week 3 challenges: How to complete all of the weekly assignments in Season 4 Week 13

The Fortnite XP Xtravaganza Week 3 challenges deliver another set a tasks to complete with a team, as we keep a watchful eye on the skies for the imminent arrival of Galactus. Handily, all of these extra Fortnite challenges can be beaten on your own, though if you have others to play with (or just jump into a team mode to be matched up with a squad) then that'll help you rack up your targets much faster. As is standard with these additional assignments, they're mainly divided into three tiers that get tougher as you progress, though there's nothing this week that should give Fortnite players too much of a test. If you're ready to get going, then here's everything you need to know for the Fortnite XP Xtravaganza Week 3 challenges.

Fortnite Awakening challenges | Fortnite Wolverine challenges | Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5

Fortnite XP Xtravaganza Week 3 challenges Season 4 Week 13

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Stage 1 of 3 - Deal damage with SMGs (1,000)

* Stage 2 of 3 - Deal damage with SMGs (2,500)

* Stage 3 of 3 - Deal damage with SMGs (5,000)





Stage 1 of 3 - Eliminate Stark Robots, Gatherers, or Gorgers (10)

* Stage 2 of 3 - Eliminate Stark Robots, Gatherers, or Gorgers (25)

* Stage 3 of 3 - Eliminate Stark Robots, Gatherers, or Gorgers (50)





Stage 1 of 3 - Search Chests (10)

* Stage 2 of 3 - Search Ammo Boxes (10)

* Stage 3 of 3 - Search Supply Drops (10)





Stage 1 of 3 - Collect Wood, Stone, or Metal (1,000)

* Stage 2 of 3 - Collect Wood, Stone, or Metal (1,500)

* Stage 3 of 3 - Collect Wood, Stone, or Metal (2,000)





Dance on all five colored bridges in a single match (5)





Here are some extra details to assist you with ticking off the full list of Fortnite XP Xtravaganza Week 3 challenges in Season 4 Week 13:

Deal damage with SMGs

A pretty standard challenge to kick things off, though remember that SMGs are only effective over a short range, so get up close and personal for maximum damage. It's easiest to attempt this in Team Rumble, as once you've found an SMG you can hang on to it no matter how many times you're eliminated.

Eliminate Stark Robots, Gatherers, or Gorgers

Stark Robots are found around Fortnite Quinjet Patrol landing sites or at the Stark Industries named location, while you'll find Fortnite Gatherers and Gorgers at certain spawn points marked early in the match by red beams of light. Gatherers continually spawn from Gorgers, so they're your best bet for racking up a large number of eliminations in one go, though they only appear in regular Solo/Duos/Squads matches.

Search Chests

Search Ammo Boxes

Search Supply Drops

Finding chests and ammo boxes shouldn't present you with any issues, though searching supply drops is a little trickier. Although fairly rare in regular modes, they drop in abundance during Team Rumble matches, so follow the markers that appear on the map and be ready near the indicated drop point to grab them when they land.

Collect Wood, Stone, or Metal

Once again Team Rumble mode comes up trumps here, as you'll harvest a lot more materials than in the regular games. Target the particular mat you require, then make sure you're hitting the weak points so you gather it even quicker.

Dance on all five colored bridges in a single match

This is probably the toughest test from this set, as there are five Fortnite Colored Steel Bridges and they're fairly well spread out around the island, giving you a lot of ground to cover between them. We suggest grabbing one of the Fortnite helicopters – the ones at Doom's Domain, Stark Industries, or the Weather Station are all close to colored bridges – then working your way around them in a loop, hopping out to dance then flying on to the next crossing.

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | Fortnite Starter Pack