Fortnite XP coins got glitched in the new season but it's not as bad as it looks

Fortnite XP coins are having a visibility issue, but Epic Games says that shouldn't keep them from ultimately giving you your proper rewards.

XP coins were first added to the game in the course of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 . If you were the first to find and grab one out on the map, you would receive a quick infusion of experience points for your account. However, players noticed that XP coins seem to have been broken in the changeover to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 . Even if you pick one up, your XP bar doesn't appear to grow as it should.

According to an Epic Games developer posting on Reddit , XP coins currently have a visual bug, and Epic is aware of it. You should still get all of the XP you're due for picking up a coin, it just won't be reflected in your bar while you're playing that match. You can track Epic's progress in fixing that particular glitch on its public-facing development Trello board .

Some players are reporting that their XP bar doesn't change even after they return to the lobby, but it's always tough to say if those are just one-off issues. In any case, Epic will hopefully have a fix for the XP coin problem soon.

Though it's a feature not a bug, players are also reporting plenty of concerns with the new Maya skin . Picking customization items for her requires locking in your choices permanently, one by one, which is way more pressure than anybody was expecting from a game about cosplaying as a secret agent banana, drinking weird blue juice, and shooting rockets at each other.

