Fortnite Trick Shot challenges: How to beat all of the Chapter 2 Season 1 Week 7 mission

Are you looking for assistance with clearing all of the Fortnite Trick Shot challenges? If so then you've come to exactly the right place, as we've got you covered. In addition to recovering your health by eating apples and fish, you'll need to eliminate opponents with different weapons in a variety of new Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 locations while you progress through the list of tasks. Completing these challenges has never been more rewarding, as you'll now receive a huge 52,000 XP for every one you beat, so you'll progress through the ranks in Fortnite at top speed. Read on and we'll provide all the information you need to take on the Fortnite Trick Shot challenges, as well as giving you links out to our other relevant guides that will help you get through them efficiently.

Fortnite Trick Shot challenges

The seventh set of challenges are generally about health, either by recovering your own or reducing your opponent's in a variety of ways, though you'll also need to visit some different locations and do a bit of dancing.

Eliminations while at 50 Health or less (2)

Team Rumble is usually the best game mode to try for eliminations due to respawns, so drop your health below 50 (using fall damage if necessary) then start gunning for opponents.

Consume Foraged apples at The Orchard (3)

If you want to find foraged apples to consume then head on over to the Fortnite Orchard where you'll find plenty of them. Remember that your health needs to be below 100 otherwise you won't be able to eat them.

Eliminations at Weeping Woods or a Landmark (3)

There are a huge number of Fortnite Landmarks found all over the island, so you're never too far away from them, though Weeping Woods is also a fairly large area to fight in. If you get a Team Rumble match centred around Weeping Woods then hitting the eliminations target should be simple.

Dance at the Pipeman, the Hayman, and the Timber Tent (3)

It's time for another dancing challenge, so make your way to the Fortnite Pipeman, Hayman, and Timber Tent locations and perform your best moves at each of those places.

Gain Health with a Small Fry, a Flopper and a Slurp Fish (1)

Pick up a fishing rod or a harpoon, find an area of water with a bubbling circle then aim for that to try and catch a fish. Keep going until you've found all three types listed and consumed them to receive their benefits.

Eliminations with Pistols (3)

Simply grab yourself a pistol then start going after opponents with it – Team Rumble is the easiest mode to give this a go in.

Visit Named Locations in a single match (3)

There are 13 different Named Locations on the map, and you need to visit three of them in the same match for this challenge. Holly Hedges, Salty Springs, and Slurpy Swamp are all clustered around Weeping Woods, so pick two of those and use the woods to bridge them for the quickest route. The full list of locations is:

Craggy Cliffs

Dirty Docks

Frenzy Farm

Holly Hedges

Lazy Lake

Misty Meadows

Pleasant Park

Retail Row

Salty Springs

Slurpy Swamp

Steamy Stacks

Sweaty Sands

Weeping Woods

Damage with Shotguns (500)

Team Rumble presents the best opportunity to rack up damage with a shotgun, as you won't lose it if you're eliminated and respawn.

Save yourself from fall damage by landing in a Hideout (1)

If you fall from a height of four or more building units you'll sustain fall damage, but if you land on top of one of the Fortnite Hideouts then you'll be cushioned and completely protect yourself. The easiest way to do this is build a ramp above one of the haystacks around Frenzy Farm, then drop on top of it from a height.

Heal yourself within 10 seconds after taking damage from an opponent (1)

As long as you're carrying bandages with you, you should be able to throw up some walls to provide protection from opponents after getting hit, while giving you enough time to heal yourself.

Search the hidden 'T' in the Trick Shot Loading Screen (1)

Once you've cleared at least eight Fortnite Trick Shot challenges, a fresh loading screen containing another hidden letter will be yours. Go and check out our main guide to the Fortnite hidden letters in loading screens and we'll show you exactly where to look and search the hidden 'T'.

