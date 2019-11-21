Fortnite Orchard location: Where to Consume Foraged apples at The Orchard

If you're working your way through the latest weekly challenges, then you may be wondering where the Fortnite Orchard location is so you can go and consume foraged apples. If you followed our previous guide on where to find Fortnite Foraged Items then you should already have a good idea where this particular fruit grows in Fortnite, but don't fret if you haven't as we're here to show you exactly where to go. If you're looking to consume foraged apples at The Orchard in Fortnite in order to tick off one of the Fortnite Trick Shot challenges then all the information you need is right here, so read on and we'll reveal the Fortnite Orchard location.

Fortnite Orchard location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Orchard can be found at the north side of Frenzy Farm, just across the road from the main farm area in grid F3 of the map. You'll see a large Farmers Market here with a distinctive red llama/rooster sign on the roof, and just behind it on either side of a red barn and a farmhouse are the Orchard fields. There are big clusters of trees in both fields, and underneath you should find a large number of foraged apples to consume. You'll need to have less than 100 health in order to consume the foraged apples as each adds 5 to your health, so give yourself some fall damage if necessary then snaffle three of them down to complete the challenge.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

