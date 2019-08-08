Fortnite lost spraycans: Where to find lost spraycans for the Spray and Pray challenge

One of the latest challenges has players searching for Fortnite lost spraycans, as part of the Fortnite Spray and Pray challenges. In order to complete the Fortnite find lost spraycans challenge however, you need to know where to look in Fortnite, because these suckers are not easy to locate. You need to find five Fortnite lost spraycans in total for this Fortnite Season 10 challenge, and even if you know the Fortnite map like the back of your hand, these are still tough to find without help. Here are all of the Fortnite lost spraycans locations we've found in order to complete the challenge.

Fortnite lost spraycans locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Take a look at the map above, which gives you an overview of all the Fortnite lost spraycans we've found. There's seven in total and since you only need to get five, there's more than enough here. They're still small and hard to spot though, so read on for all of the Fortnite find lost spraycans help you need.

Junk Junction [B1]

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Starting in the north-west corner of the map, the first of the Fortnite lost spraycans can be found in Junk Junction. Head right to the very top of the area and you'll find it in the corner against a tall stack of crumpled cars. It's laying next to a trash pile, on the other side of the barbed wire fence at the foot of the hill with a llama on.

Umbrella mine [E3]

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The next one is over to the west in the umbrella mine south-east of The Block. Head right to the bottom and as you turn the corner, you'll be able to grab the spray can by the foot of the three barrels in a stack.

End of the volcano stream [G4]

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Follow the lava from Pressure Plant all the way to the bottom until you reach the old tunnel that used to go to Tomato Town. Behind the very first pillar in the middle is where you'll find another lost spraycan.

Viking Village Waterfall [B6]

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Over to Viking Village now, directly north of Frosty Flights, and you'll be able to grab another Fortnite lost spraycan from the base of the tree at the foot of the waterfall. It's on ice though, so make sure you grab it before you slide away.

Shifty Shafts [D7]

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Head east to Shifty Shafts now and enter the mine from the parking lot, next to the hut. Take an immediate left turn then break through the wall to the section with a chest. In the left-hand corner where you broke the wood is where you'll be able to find another lost spraycan.

Nightclub [E9]

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Go south now toward the nightclub amidst the snowy warehouses, north-east of Happy Hamlet, and on the western side of the nightclub is a campfire with a tent. On the side of the tent with the red and yellow patches should be another lost spraycan laying on the floor.

Desert Scrapyard [I9]

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The seventh and final lost spraycan is over at the desert scrapyard south of Paradise Palms. In the south-east corner, just outside the fenced off area, is a tree with a couple of rocks at the base. That's where the spraycan is, a few steps over from the cactus. Simply collect five of these seven Fortnite lost spraycans and boom, challenge complete.

