Fortnite leak points to possible future Loki skin

Loki could be heading to Fortnite at some point in the near future.

Yesterday, Epic Game's Fortnite updated to v16.50, and as you'd expect leakers have been busy rummaging through the nooks and crannies of the game. As noticed by ESTNN, one leaker known as HYPEX seems to have pulled a loading screen that shows a silhouette of Loki.

Although, HYPEX followed that up with another look at the same loading screen that also appears to include a silhouette for Thor. Although if it is Thor, it could be a Marvel Cinematic Universe styled skin as Thor's comic-themed skin has already been available in Fortnite.

LOKI SPOTTED IN THE LOADING SCREEN! (via @gameshed_) pic.twitter.com/docls0JgmEMay 25, 2021 See more

Fans of Marvel's Cinematic Universe will know that a standalone series based on Loki is to launch next month on Disney Plus. With Epic Games seemingly planning to have Fortnite and Marvel plans for "many, many, many years", this could tie in as a promotion for the series. As of right now, there's no official confirmation that Loki is heading to Fortnite.

We have seen leakers in the past uncover skins, such as a possible Ant-Man skin at the time, which turned out to be true when the skin became available back in March. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania isn't set to release until next year.

Outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe skins, Fortnite has seen skins for popular video game characters recently, such as Lara Croft, Master Chief, Aloy, and even Kratos.

Fortnite quests | Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | Fortnite Starter Pack