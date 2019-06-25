Fortnite Giant Beach Umbrella: Where to bounce off giant beach umbrellas in Fortnite

As part of the new 14 Days of Summer challenges, players need to seek out some Fortnite giant beach umbrellas and bounce on them. There's plenty of them to be found throughout the map but if you're struggling to find some of the giant beach umbrellas in Fortnite, you've come to the right place. Here's where to find all of the Fortnite giant beach umbrellas in order to bounce on them and complete the challenge.

Fortnite Giant Beach Umbrella locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There's six Fortnite giant beach umbrellas in total to find on the map, and they're spread out fairly evenly, from Paradise Palms to Lazy Lagoon. Of course, there's none to be found in the winter biome because that'd just be silly, but there's one around every other part of the map. The map above shows all six locations:

North-west of Paradise Palms

North-west of Fatal Fields

South-west of Pleasant Park

West of Dusty Divot

North of Lazy Lagoon

West of Lonely Lodge

As the image shows, they're giant orange umbrellas so should be hard to miss once you're in the area. To complete the challenge, you simply have to jump on the top of a giant umbrella, whether that's from building above it or gliding/dropping on it. build your way above the umbrellas, then . That will apply a bounce pad-like effect so you can drop down without taking any damage, because the effect makes you immune to fall damage. Bounce on top of umbrellas in three different matches and voila! The challenge will be complete and you can move on to the next. Good luck!