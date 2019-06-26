Where to find Fortnite party balloon decorations for the 14 Days of Summer challenge

There are Fortnite party balloon decorations all over the map for the 14 Days of Summer challenges, and you'll need to pop five of them to tick of this particular task. But where are they and how do you find them? Read on and get popping those Fortnite .

Fortnite party balloon decoration locations

(Image credit: epic)

There are Fortnite party balloons at all the summer beach party locations, as well as some of the giant umbrellas. However, that's not the only place as there are balloons all over the place, all of which we've marked on the map. Below you can see each location in more detail if you need help finding them.

1. North of Lazy Lagoon

(Image credit: epic)

There's a beach party just where the river leaves the map right at the north/mid point of the map. There are some balloons around the area.

2. Lake north west of Paradise Palms

(Image credit: epic)

Look for the water and palm trees in the north west of Paradise Palms, just where the sand meets the grass and you'll find some balloons to pop at a beach party.

3. South west of Paradise Palms

(Image credit: epic)

There's another Paradise Palms beach party with balloons to pop in the south west, near the gas station.

4. Dusty Divot

(Image credit: epic)

Look to the south east of Dusty Divot and you'll find a beach party hidden in the trees with some balloons for you to abuse.

5. East of Neo Tilted

(Image credit: epic)

Just east of Neo Tilted you'll find a beach party and some balloons under the watchful gaze of Durr Burger.

6. North west of Loot Lake

(Image credit: epic)

On the north west-most loop of water, at what's left of Loot Lake, you'll find a beach party with balloons to pop on either shore.

7. Hill between Shifty Shafts and Salty Springs

(Image credit: epic)

There's a giant umbrella on a hillside between Shifty Shafts and Salty Springs and it's got some party balloons under it you can take out.

8. West of Lonely Lodge

(Image credit: epic)

Just west of Lonely Lodge there's another giant umbrella with a few balloons you can pop to reach your challenge target.

9. North of Paradise Palms

(Image credit: epic)

By the 'Welcome to Paradise' sign just as you enter Paradise Palms there's a giant umbrella with a few balloons you can tackle if you're passing that way.

10. Campsite by Lonely Lodge

(Image credit: epic)

If you go and visit actual Lonely Lodge the building, you'll find some party balloons by a campsite just to the north of the cabin.

11. Paradise Palms pool

(Image credit: epic)

Look for the thin, narrow pool in Paradise Palms and there's a set of party balloons tied to one of the sun loungers near the hedge.