Fortnite Bullseye locations: Where to land on different Bullseyes

To kick off the new set of missions for Week 9, you need to land on three different Fortnite bullseyes as you glide down from the battle bus. Aptly enough, these form part of the Fortnite Bullseye challenges, so we're here to help you keep on target. Yes that was a pun, and no we're not sorry for it. As you can see from the image above, the Fortnite bullseyes are pretty easy to spot from a distance with their glowing red rings, but you'll need to land inside the marked area for it to count so make sure you don't go too far off course. If you're a Fortnite player who's keen to tick off their weekly challenges as soon as possible then you should find this one a breeze to get through, so read on and we'll show you all of the Fortnite bullseye locations.

Fortnite Bullseye locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are a total of three Fortnite bullseyes to find on the map, and you need to land on all of them so pay attention to all of the locations we've marked above. The first is to the north of Greasy Grove in C6, in the middle of a snowy valley. The second Fortnite bullseye is just southeast of Frosty Flights in B8, next to the mountain with the submarine balanced precariously on top. You'll find the third and final target down at the southwest end of the desert biome in G9, on top of a peak next to the large gas station.

Land on all three of the Fortnite bullseyes in any order across different matches, and you'll have ticked off another challenge from your to do list.

