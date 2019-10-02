FIFA 20 best young strikers: 10 goalscoring forwards to sign in career mode

With career mode finally getting an upgrade this year, the FIFA 20 best young strikers list is critical for extracting longevity out of its revitalised management offering. From already world-class talent to deadly finishers, by way of hidden gems tucked away in FIFA 20’s less glamorous leagues, it’s a round-up of attacking superstars you absolutely must sign. For even better results, use it in tandem with our FIFA 20 wonderkids guide. Feeling Kean? Then let’s start the FIFA 20 best young strikers list by going Mbappe to the future…

Kylian Mbappe (Paris SG)

(Image credit: EA)

No surprises here. The World Cup winner starts with a hefty overall 89 rating – and his ceiling is even greater. He can reach up to 95, which would make him the best player in the game, surpassing even Messi and Ronaldo. Mbappe doesn't come cheap: his value is £84m and his wages are currently at £135k/w. As such, only the top clubs – such as Barcelona – are able to even bid for him early on in Career Mode.

Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid)

(Image credit: EA)

The Portuguese forward is already turning heads at Atletico Madrid and whispers have started about him being a potential replacement for a certain Cristiano Ronaldo. His FIFA 20 stats reflect that, with the wonderkid already boasting high stats for Sprint Speed (85), Reactions (83), and Dribbling (82). £25m is his current market value – expect that to skyrocket.

Moise Kean (Everton)

(Image credit: EA)

Moise Kean is one of the cheapest of the best FIFA 20 young strikers – but that doesn't make him any less worthy of picking up. His 76 overall rating might be low to make an immediate impact at some clubs, though he can develop into an 89 overall striker, marking him down as one of the more prolific wonderkids in this year's game. He's only worth £13m, too, and comes with wages worth £38.5k/w.

Luka Jovic (Real Madrid)

(Image credit: EA)

The Real Madrid forward may be a new arrival at the Bernabeu (and therefore hard to pry away in the first transfer window), yet he's almost certainly going to be worth the outlay at some point. The Serbian's max potential is 89, and he’s blessed with a five-star weak foot ability. That, when coupled with his finishing already at 86 makes his £32.5m value a bargain in the long run.

Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)

(Image credit: EA)

Some of the young forwards on this list are rapid, with pace to burn. Lautaro Martinez is the opposite – a complete battering ram. If the 88 Jumping, 84 Strength and 84 Aggression don't catch the eye, the Argentinian's potential will: a whopping 89. He could be a snip, too, with a starting value of £24m and wages of £55k/w, meaning even mid-table Premier League sides can take a punt on him, safe in the knowledge that he’s among the game's best strikers.

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

(Image credit: EA)

The Red Devils striker is essentially already the finished product – though, much like his real-life ability, he can reach truly world-class levels with a bit of extra development time. Rashford's 94 Sprint Speed already makes him one of the quickest attackers in the game, and his five-star skills mean you can pull off cheeky moves like the Sombrero Flick if you want to embarrass defenders. Rashford isn't as expensive as you might expect, either: £31.5m value and £110k/w.

Jonathan David (Gent)

(Image credit: EA)

Fancy a bit of a bargain? Relative unknown Jonathan David can grow into one of the deadliest finishers in the game – his 79 Finishing and 78 Composure will only improve with game time and training – and is only worth £9.5m in career mode, with a paltry 11k/w wages. If you take the plunge on the Canadian, you’ll need to be patient to get him to his max potential but, if he does, you're getting an 87-overall CF.

Patrick Cutrone (Wolves)

(Image credit: EA)

Another who has just made a big move in the summer transfer window, Patrick Cutrone possesses great all-round stats for a striker of his age and can make the leap from his starting 77 overall rating to 87, a jump of 10. That means the likes of his 80 Finishing and Attacking Positioning will only get better – the Italian could be scarily good by the time you hit the third or fourth season. Plus, if you're already managing Wolves, you have a certain starter for the better part of a decade.

Rafael Leao (AC Milan)

(Image credit: EA)

One of the tallest young FIFA 20 talents at 6’2”, Leao offers the perfect combination for this year's entry: pace and height. His 88 Acceleration immediately turns heads, but don't discount his mid-to-high 70s in both Dribbling and Strength. He can be yours for just over his market value of £10.5m, while his £24k/w wages won't stretch your budget.

Amine Gouiri (Lyon)

(Image credit: EA)

The Lyon forward may not have an appealing rating, but his 68 overall can jump to 86 in the right hands – which is one of the highest ranges in FIFA 20. Gouiri is also a perfect project for slightly smaller clubs: his £1.7m value is paltry, and even his 13k/w wages should be more than manageable for bigger Championship sides.