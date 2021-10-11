Far Cry 6 players reporting issues with PS5 upgrade, Ubisoft now investigating

A Far Cry 6 player in the UK has reported that they are unable to upgrade from the PS4 to the PS5 version of the game due to it being region locked to another country.

According to Eurogamer , this issue may be due to the UK versions of Far Cry actually being Russian versions of the game - meaning that those using UK-based PSN accounts are unable to upgrade from PS4 to PS5. Ubisoft has since released a statement to Eurogamer saying that it is now aware and investigating the reports.

The statement reads: "The team is aware of reports that some players are unable to upgrade their PlayStation 4 version of Far Cry 6 to the PlayStation 5 version, we are investigating the issue and will provide an update ASAP."

This error was discovered by Twitter user @sjpearson85 , who shared a video of themselves attempting to access the free PS5 upgrade - via the PS4 disc version - for Far Cry 6 on their PS5. As the video explains, there isn’t an option for this when using a UK PSN account, but when switched to a Russian PSN account, the upgrade option becomes available.

HERE IS WHY YOU CANNOT GET YOUR FAR CRY 6 UPGRADE FOR PS5. @Ubisoft sent out region encoded discs to other regions. *AGAIN* because apparently they didn't learn from the last time this happened.#FarCry6 #Ubisoft #UbisoftSupport pic.twitter.com/5gfd9XysQdOctober 7, 2021

Although it sounds like an easy fix, as the Twitter user points out, by switching regions on the PS5, players will lose all the progress they’ve made in Far Cry 6 as well as access to any DLC registered to the PSN account. Meaning you’d have to start all over again from scratch just to upgrade to PS5.

As both Eurogamer and the video explain, this isn’t the first time Ubisoft has had this kind of hiccup with one of their releases. The publisher also had the same issue when launching Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs Legion - hence why Pearson already had a Russian PSN account on their PS5.