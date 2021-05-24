First Eternals trailer offers a new look at Marvel's next epic

The first Eternals trailer has arrived, and it shows off Nomadland director Chloé Zhao's foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In the teaser, we learn that the ancient superhero team has held off from directly interfering in human history throughout the years – but it seems something has happened to change that – perhaps the Thanos snap brought them back, or something more horrible awaits. Although the trailer doesn't give much away, it does show off the star-studded cast. There's also plenty of action, and there's even a reference to two familiar former Avengers right at the end of the clip.

This is the first full-length trailer for Eternals after a few seconds of footage were recently released in a Marvel featurette. Though the plot of the movie is still shrouded in mystery, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has revealed that he thinks Gemma Chan's Sersi is the main character – and has teased that the movie will feature Zhao's "signature style." Zhao herself has also said that she considered how Eternals could go "further and bigger" than Avengers: Endgame, so it sounds like we're in for a treat when the movie arrives this fall.

The film will also introduce The Deviants to the MCU, and while they didn't show up in the trailer, some merchandise has given us a look at the new villains.

Eternals stars Chan as Sersi, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Ma Dong-seok as Gilgamesh, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lauren Riddloff as Makkari, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, and Haaz Sleiman as Phastos' currently unnamed husband.

The movie is set to release this November 5. Until then, check out everything we know about Marvel Phase 4 so far.