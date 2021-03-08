Eternals merchandise might be our best look yet at the villain

New Eternals merchandise might give us our best look yet at the Marvel movie's villain.

As reported by Comic Book, the new merchandise has arrived to the Kohl's site, and includes clothing that spotlight the Celestials and the Deviants (or, at least one Deviant). Check out the images below.

The Deviants. pic.twitter.com/mEqkL2V2nGMarch 7, 2021 See more

The Celestials. pic.twitter.com/SGppsGDe6DMarch 7, 2021 See more

The Deviant on display here appears to be Kro – and another look at one of the shirts on the Kohl's site features the being with his name underneath. This big bad was potentially first revealed to us via another merchandise leak, with a toy unveiling the creature's sinister look, and ominously explaining, "Kro's appearance is the harbinger for a global threat." It seems the Eternals have their work cut out for them, then.

As for the Celestials, we first got a glimpse at these aliens in Guardians of the Galaxy, which featured Eson the Searcher. It seems the merchandise is showing off another Celestial too, though, with the one on the right of the Twitter image identified on Kohl's site as Arishem.

In the comics, Arishem the Judge has the power to decide whether planets should be allowed to exist, or be destroyed – so he could be a major threat for the Eternals. The Celestials were also responsible for creating both the Eternals and The Deviants, so expect them to be considerably powerful in the movie.

Eternals follows a group of ancient aliens who have been living secretly on Earth for millennia, and features an all-star cast including Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek, and more.

Director Chloé Zhao has also teased that she considered how Eternals could go "further and bigger" than Avengers: Endgame, so we can expect something on a huge, cosmic scale when the movie finally releases this November 5, 2021, after delays caused by the pandemic pushed it back from November 2020.

