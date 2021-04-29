Kevin Feige has said which character he thinks is the lead of Eternals

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has revealed which character he thinks is the lead of Eternals, which has a massive ensemble cast.

While talking to Variety about the representation in the film, and how changes were made from the comics, Feige commented: "When it came to casting, that also did affect it. There were some characters that we change from male to female, there were some characters that we knew how we were altering them from the books. But then also it came down to casting. So for Sersi, for instance – and if there was a lead in this ensemble, it is Sersi, it is Gemma Chan – we looked at and read all sorts of women for that part. And ended up really believing that Gemma was best for it. And thankfully, she’s proven that to be the case in the final movie."

This isn't Chan's first role in the MCU, however – she previously played Minn-Erva in Captain Marvel.

Eternals is directed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao, and Feige has also recently spoken about how Zhao is bringing her filmmaking style to the upcoming Marvel movie, recounting watching a sample reel: "And I had to keep saying, 'This is right out of a camera; there’s no VFX work to this at all!'" he recalled. "Because it was a beautiful sunset, with perfect waves and mist coming up from the shore on this giant cliffside – really impressive stuff."

The movie's extensive cast sees Angelina Jolie as Thena, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Chan as Sersi, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Ma Dong-seok as Gilgamesh, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Lauren Riddloff as Majjari, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Bryan Tyree Henry as Phastos, Haaz Sleiman as Phastos' currently unnamed husband, and Kit Harington as Dane Whitman.

Eternals arrives November 5, 2021. Until then, check out everything we know about Marvel Phase 4 so far.