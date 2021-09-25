Enola Holmes 2: Sequel to Netflix's twist on Sherlock Holmes begins filming

The game is truly afoot! Following the hugely successful Enola Holmes movie on Netflix, Miss Holmes herself, Millie Bobby Brown, has revealed that filming is set to begin imminently.

Joined by Tewks actor Louis Partridge (yes, he's back), the pair teased a little more of the Netflix sequel. Partridge described the theme that resonated with him most from the sequel: "Family and teamwork." And he's also sharing scenes with Henry Cavill's Sherlock this time round. Interesting...

Enola Holmes 2 was first announced back in May this year, with Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill returning as Enola and Sherlock Holmes, respectively. The original movie's director, Harry Bradbeer, and writer, Jack Thorne, will also be back.

Enola Holmes is based on Nancy Springer's Edgar Award-nominated six-part book series, Enola Holmes Mysteries. Just like the books, the movie puts a dynamic female twist on Sherlock and his family. Enola Holmes follows the world's greatest detective's rule-breaking teen sister Enola, a gifted super-sleuth who often outsmarts him and their other siblings.

Last year, Bradbeer talked about the chances for a sequel before Enola Holmes made its debut on Netflix."There’s more of the story to be told. The story isn’t over yet. She isn’t grown up, there’s no conclusion," he said. "I think she’ll forever be someone who is always evolving, but there’s definitely more to be shown on screen. Harry and I loved working together, so this has to happen."

Millie Bobby Brown fans have more than just Enola Holmes 2 to look forward to, as Stranger Things season 4 is also incoming.

