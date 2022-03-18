Elden Ring player's hand-drawn journals are so beautiful they deserve to be in the game

A talented Elden Ring player has kept a journal full of sketches of their in-game adventures and we can’t stop looking at them.

Twitter user - and artist - @stepickford shared a thread containing various pages of their Elden Ring journal along with the caption: "While it is in no way conducive to making fast progress in the game, I had a very lovely time yesterday playing Elden Ring and keeping a journal of my adventures. What a game!"

Looking through the thread, we can see that so far Ste has sketched some of Elden Ring’s environments, characters, items, and more. This includes the likes of Melina, Beastman of Farum Azula, and Limgrave itself. We don’t know about anyone else but we’d like an entire book full of Ste’s Elden Ring illustrations for ourselves, please!

A bit more progress in my Elden Ring journal. Still very early game stuff. There are a lot of NPCs! pic.twitter.com/eSLdnTb1SPMarch 3, 2022 See more

The FromSoftware game clearly has a way of inspiring others as this is just one of the impressive fan arts we’ve seen lately. We’ve also been admiring this Elden Ring first-person Dreams fan art. Created by an artist at Media Molecule, this project originally started out as just a painting however has since gone on to become entirely playable. This is totally mind-blowing, especially since it apparently only took the creator "no more than a few minutes" to do.

Speaking of impressive Elden Ring art, it was also recently brought to our attention that FromSoftware has put a tonne of detail into its NPCs . As pointed out by a couple of Elden Ring fans, one of the Nomadic Merchants - who can be seen playing an instrument during the game - has been animated so that its fingers move in accordance with the song they’re playing. A detail that probably took days of work and that many players may not even notice during their playthrough.

Elden Ring tips | Elden Ring secrets | Elden Ring Classes | Elden Ring Keepsakes | Elden Ring PS4 and PS5 comparison | How to get the Elden Ring horse | Elden Ring Rune farming locations | Elden Ring Summons | Elden Ring stats explained | Elden Ring Great Runes and Rune Arc farming | How to level up in Elden Ring | Elden Ring map fragments | Elden Ring respec and Larval Tears | Elden Ring merchants | Elden Ring Golden Seeds | Elden Ring Bell Bearing locations | Elden Ring Deathroot locations | How long is Elden Ring? | Elden Ring cheats | Elden Ring coop and multiplayer