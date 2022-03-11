This stunning Elden Ring artwork was created using Dreams

What dreams are made of

Elden Ring
The worlds of Elden Ring and Dreams have combined in this beautiful piece of fan art.

While some Elden Ring players are getting creative in-game, with builds that turn their Tarnished into Darth Maul and others craftily speedrunning over the finish line in less than an hour, From Software's latest has also attracted tributes in the form of fan art.

One of the most spectacular artistic odes to Elden Ring that we've seen so far comes courtesy of Martin Nebelong. The Danish artist, who works at Media Molecule, shared a stunning landscape piece on Twitter that perfectly captures the beauty and majesty of The Lands Between.

The impressive artwork was created on PS5 using Dreams, the studio's content creation game that initially launched in 2020. This Elden Ring piece shows just how much detail and complexity can be added to create true works of art.

Nebelong also shared a timelapse video showing the work that went into creating the piece's lonely castle and fog-covered cliffs. And the finished result looks every bit like a screenshot that was pulled straight out of the game itself.

Although Nebelong's managed to capture the tone of Elden Ring perfectly, the artist admitted he hasn't yet played the game. He's aiming to finish adventuring with Aloy in Horizon: Forbidden West before setting foot in The Lands Between.

Elden Ring isn't the only game Nebelong created fan art for using Media Molecule's creation platform. Last year, he recreated Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart's dimension hopping in Dreams.

