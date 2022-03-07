The question of how long is Elden Ring, including completionist length versus how long to beat the campaign, is one that might strike any player who's gotten a few hours into Elden Ring and is just starting to realise how big this game is. Or perhaps you're considering buying the game and want to know how long it takes to beat the game, and just what kind of bang for your buck you're getting. Don't worry, we'll go through Elden Ring's length and how long it takes to beat the game below, whether you're just in for the story campaign or trying to find everything in a 100% completionist run.

How long does it take to beat Elden Ring's story campaign?

This is an incredibly variable number, but for the majority of people we think it'd take a minimum of 50 hours to get through Elden Ring, and for most it'll be much longer than that, probably closer to 70 hours. We have seen claims that the average is closer to 40, but this is a pretty conservative estimate in our eyes, at least for most players.

This variation is mainly based on how difficult you find the game. Elden Ring's length varies significantly according to your experience with Soulsborne titles and the mechanics of FromSoftware, so even just in the critical path, players can bounce off difficult bosses and have to go away and grind, or simply throw themselves at these titans over and over until they succeed (usually both). An experienced player might beat most of them the first time, while somebody not used to it might have to commit hours to the same challenge.

Bear in mind that we're only talking about the core campaign here (though even that has some variation). If you're pursuing the simplest path to the end without engaging much with side quests, stories, alternative endings or distractions, you can expect a 50-70 hour campaign.

100% Completionist length

Seeing every corner of Elden Ring and doing as much of the game as you can will probably take you at least 90 hours, and probably longer, up to or even past 110 hours (again, your skill level and general pace will make a big difference here).

The reality is that if you're trying to do everything in Elden Ring… well, that's a huge, technically impossible job. Elden Ring has multiple endings and variations with certain choices that lock out others. Or you might set the path to one ending, change your mind, then have to go through various trials to change your path to a different one.

Either way, Elden Ring is a massive game, and the difference between only campaign and total story completion is vast. Players might not see about half the map if they purely pursue the main story, so exploration uncovers a lot more of the game and gets you a far broader experience.

