Elden Ring has a huge secret arena that's "probably" DLC

A huge hidden colosseum discovered in The Lands Between has fans speculating Elden Ring DLC that could be on the way in the form of a competitive multiplayer mode.

Prominent dataminer and modder Lance McDonald - who most recently revealed that the Demon's Souls PS5 remake still has four undiscovered new items waiting to be found - took the camera out of bounds to explore the mysterious building.

Whilst your Tarnished may have found the exterior yourself by this point, up until now, no one's been able to see what's hiding inside. Thanks to McDonald's hackery, though, we can get a peek at what's behind those enormous doors.

Here, you can check it out McDonald's full, if brief, video below (thanks VGC , via DualShockers ):

After taking us through a long, dark, windy corridor, McDonald's untethered camera comes out onto the floor of a huge arena. There are numerous entrances (or exits, of course), weapons plunged into the ground at strategic points around the arena, and tiered seating for thousands of blood-thirsty spectators.

Could this be the setting for frenzied future one-on-one or group fighting duels? It's hard to say, and From Software has not detailed any DLC just yet. But whatever it is, it's sure to get Elden Ring fans excited.

In other news, Elden Ring creator Hidetaka Miyazaki recently said that while dying a lot in From Software games is now part of the studio's "identity", he is keen to "make death enjoyable" .

"I’ve never been a very skilled player,” Miyazaki said. “I die a lot. So, in my work, I want to answer the question: If death is to be more than a mark of failure, how do I give it meaning? How do I make death enjoyable?

"I do feel apologetic toward anyone who feels there’s just too much to overcome in my games,” Miyazaki added. "I just want as many players as possible to experience the joy that comes from overcoming hardship."

We gave the eagerly-anticipated action RPG a full five stars out of five in our Elden Ring review , saying: "When Elden Ring hits the rails, the momentum carries it forward and refuses to slow down."

Yesterday, Bandai Namco issued a warning about Elden Ring saving issues on Steam Cloud . Players are told that if this happens to them, check the last update date and time of each save and, when you know which save you wish to keep, "select the saved data you want to keep and complete the synchronization".