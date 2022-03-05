Elden Ring is experiencing a Steam Cloud save problem

Bandai Namco has issued a warning to Elden Ring players about Steam Cloud saving conflicts.

"We are currently aware of an issue in the PC version of Elden Ring, where save data is not being saved correctly to the Steam Cloud under certain conditions," the publisher said . "If this happens, you will see an error message at game launch, stating that your local save files conflict with the ones stored in the Steam Cloud."

Players are told that if this happens to them, they should check the last update date and time of each save and "select the saved data you want to keep and complete the synchronization".

"It is recommended that you back up your local save data elsewhere, in case you unintentionally overwrite your computer's local save data with old save data left in the cloud, e.g. due to an operational error," a brief post on Bandai Namco's website explains. "Click here to learn more about saved data.

There's currently no indication of when the issue may be resolved, but Bandai Namco says "we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause for you and thank you in advance for your patience while we work on this matter".

Did you know that Elden Ring runes are popping up all over eBay , and you can buy them for real-world cash? You probably shouldn't, though, especially as you may fall foul of scammers.

Elden Ring creator Hidetaka Miyazaki says that while dying a lot in From Software games is now part of the studio's "identity", he is keen to "make death enjoyable" .

"I’ve never been a very skilled player,” Miyazaki said. "I die a lot. So, in my work, I want to answer the question: If death is to be more than a mark of failure, how do I give it meaning? How do I make death enjoyable?

"I do feel apologetic toward anyone who feels there’s just too much to overcome in my games,” Miyazaki added. "I just want as many players as possible to experience the joy that comes from overcoming hardship."

We gave the eagerly-anticipated action RPG a full five stars out of five in our Elden Ring review , saying: "When Elden Ring hits the rails, the momentum carries it forward and refuses to slow down."