Dragon's Dogma Netflix anime gets September release date

The anime series based on Capcom's Dragon's Dogma is coming to Netflix September 27. The news was revealed alongside the first official poster and some screenshots from the series.

First announced all the way back in 2019 - which I've just remembered was last year - the Dragon's Dogma anime has a short and simple premise on its Netflix landing page: "Ethan sets out to vanquish the Dragon that took his heart, but with every demon he battles, the more he loses his humanity." The Twitter announcement below is even more vague.

Only the Arisen can face the Dragon and defeat the apocalypse. Here's your first look at the anime series adaptation of Capcom's action fantasy classic Dragon's Dogma, arriving September 17th. pic.twitter.com/UxJMcUrsdpJuly 14, 2020

The Dragon's Dogma Twitter account also posted a separate announcement that included some shots of the characters and a dragon, which seems to have been rendered in 3D. You can check those out below.

A new Arisen is born! Follow Ethan, along with his pawn Hannah, in his journey to reclaim his heart. 🔥@Netflix Original Anime Series Dragon's Dogma releases worldwide on September 17, 2020🐉 https://t.co/Eu6FKFOJjr pic.twitter.com/yxWD74oTWmJuly 15, 2020

2012's Dragon's Dogma has become a bit of a cult classic, just last year finding its way on the portable Nintendo Switch. Netflix partnered with Sublimation for the adaptation, and the studio's comments at the time of announcement give more hints as to what we can expect from the visual style.

"Sublimation team has long dreamt of working on our own title," said representative director Atsushi Koishikawa. "We have oftentimes worked with partner studios to create partial CGI portions within a given title, so we feel very fortunate to work with Netflix through this production line deal. We're excited to bring our unique cel shaded animation that carries hand-drawn textures to anime fans around the world."

