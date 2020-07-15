Popular

Dragon's Dogma Netflix anime gets September release date

By

The series has also debuted its first piece of art

(Image credit: Netflix)

The anime series based on Capcom's Dragon's Dogma is coming to Netflix September 27. The news was revealed alongside the first official poster and some screenshots from the series.

First announced all the way back in 2019 - which I've just remembered was last year - the Dragon's Dogma anime has a short and simple premise on its Netflix landing page: "Ethan sets out to vanquish the Dragon that took his heart, but with every demon he battles, the more he loses his humanity." The Twitter announcement below is even more vague.

The Dragon's Dogma Twitter account also posted a separate announcement that included some shots of the characters and a dragon, which seems to have been rendered in 3D. You can check those out below.

2012's Dragon's Dogma has become a bit of a cult classic, just last year finding its way on the portable Nintendo Switch. Netflix partnered with Sublimation for the adaptation, and the studio's comments at the time of announcement give more hints as to what we can expect from the visual style.

"Sublimation team has long dreamt of working on our own title," said representative director Atsushi Koishikawa. "We have oftentimes worked with partner studios to create partial CGI portions within a given title, so we feel very fortunate to work with Netflix through this production line deal. We're excited to bring our unique cel shaded animation that carries hand-drawn textures to anime fans around the world."

Flip the script and play the best anime games out in 2020.

Jordan Gerblick

I'm GamesRadar's green tea-fueled, late-night news hound. I'm perpetually in search of an MMO to recapture the feeling of playing Ultima Online in the early 2000s, and I'm still sorting out self-esteem issues from being relegated to second player duties growing up with two older brothers. On a related note, I'm irrationally defensive of Luigi and his mansion.