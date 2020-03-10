Division 2 Judge, Kajika, and Dragov keys: How to get them and open the rooms

If you're playing the newest expansion, chances are you'll be hunting for Division 2 Judge, Kajika, and Dragov keys at some point. There's new weapons and armor to be found in The Division 2 Warlords of New York and some of it is very easy to miss, mainly because you're lacking the right keys. We've got a guide on how to find all the Division 2 keys; the Judge key, Kajika key, and the Dragov key.

Division 2 Judge key location

When you’re chasing Theo Parnell through the abandoned prison in the mission ‘The Tombs’, the talkative hacker will eventually flee into the adjacent Courthouse.

Once you enter the large courtroom (check the image below) and clear out the enemies there, a sub-boss called ‘Judge’ will burst through the wall at the far end of the room. Once he’s been defeated, go through the doors to the right of that same wall he burst out of.

After heading down a staircase and into another corridor, DO NOT hop into the elevator shaft (even though this is the way to progress the mission). Instead, move along the corridor and look for a room labelled ‘Judge’s Chamber’.

In this office, you’ll find a stack of paperwork (as shown below). Approach it, and you’ll be able to interact with it – grabbing the ‘Judge Key’.

Now you can head down into the elevator shaft, where eventually your path will emerge on the second floor of a lobby area – complete with metal detector ahead and plenty of enemies. Once you’ve despatched them, head to the computer shown in the image below.

Use the key at the terminal, and on your left-hand side a room will unlock (you’ll need to mantle to get inside). Here you’ll find your reward.

Division 2 Kajika key location

When you’re following Javier Kajika in the Pathway Park mission, there’s a point where your player enters a control room with a unique-looking statue in the courtyard, as shown above.

Once you’ve pushed the control button to progress, head to your left through some double doors and then immediately left again. You should be facing a room like the one pictured above.

Vault over the obstacle in the middle of the room to find a dead body. Interact with it to grab the Kajika Key. You’ll need to hold onto it for a while, as you won’t actually need it until you’ve killed Javier Kajika.

Once you have killed the boss, follow the waypoint to locate his intel on a table. Around the corner from it is the door that the Kajika key opens – shown open in the image above.

Division 2 Dragov key location

Towards the end of the Wall Street mission, once you bested the APC you’ll come to a room with no enemies, but with a large metal cage in the middle which houses a ‘Gold’ loot drop – this is Dragov’s key.

The fence is electrified, so you’ll need to destroy three fuseboxes. The first is behind some broken shutters on the ground floor of this very room. Aim-down-sights to shoot it.

Next, go through the double doors and follow the path around to the ‘Trading Floor’. Once enemies begin to show up on your radar, look upwards. The fusebox will have a blinking red light and be on the ceiling.

The last fusebox is a little tougher to find. From your starting point on the Trading Floor, move to your right and keep an eye on the walls. Eventually, you’ll spot a rather decrepit Stars and Stripes flag. The fusebox is directly opposite, underneath a vent/walkway.

Once you’ve shot all three, head back to the cage which will now be unlocked. Inside, you’ll find not only a key, but some loot, too.

Grab the key, and head to the locked door (with a keypad) behind the cage (directly below where you first entered this area). You’ll be able to open the door now.

Once inside, there’s one more gate to get through. Luckily, the fusebox for this is to the left of the door you just walked through, so simply turn round and shoot it. Now you can grab your loot!

