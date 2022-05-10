All Destiny 2 Vanguard Medals in Guardian Games 2022

Destiny 2 Vanguard Medals have made their debut in Destiny 2 thanks to Guardian Games 2022. These Vanguard medals are a lot like the medals you get in Crucible and Gambit and reward you with extra points for performing incredible feats with your weapons and abilities. However, they’re only available in the Guardian Games Strike playlists. If you want to get them all, we’ve got a list of all the Destiny 2 Vanguard Medals as well as how to get them.

Destiny 2 Vanguard Medals list

(Image credit: Bungie)

Here are all 47 of the Destiny 2 Vanguard Medals and how to get them. Currently, you can only get them in the Guardian Games: Recreational, Training, and Competitive playlists. They’re all worth points, so if you want to maximize your Platinum score in the Competitive playlist, getting a variety of these medals will really help.

Kinetic Spree – Rapidly defeat three enemies with Kinetic or Stasis weapons

– Rapidly defeat three enemies with Kinetic or Stasis weapons Kinetic Rampage – Rapidly defeat six enemies with Kinetic or Stasis weapons

– Rapidly defeat six enemies with Kinetic or Stasis weapons Kinetic Frenzy – Rapidly defeat nine enemies with Kinetic or Stasis weapons

– Rapidly defeat nine enemies with Kinetic or Stasis weapons Energy Spree – Rapidly defeat three enemies with Energy weapons

– Rapidly defeat three enemies with Energy weapons Energy Rampage – Rapidly defeat six enemies with Energy weapons

– Rapidly defeat six enemies with Energy weapons Energy Frenzy – Rapidly defeat nine enemies with Energy weapons

– Rapidly defeat nine enemies with Energy weapons Power Spree – Rapidly defeat three enemies with Power weapons

– Rapidly defeat three enemies with Power weapons Power Rampage – Rapidly defeat six enemies with Power weapons

– Rapidly defeat six enemies with Power weapons Power Frenzy – Rapidly defeat nine enemies with Power weapons

– Rapidly defeat nine enemies with Power weapons Precision Spree – Rapidly defeat three enemies with precision damage

– Rapidly defeat three enemies with precision damage Power Rampage – Rapidly defeat six enemies with precision damage

– Rapidly defeat six enemies with precision damage Power Frenzy – Rapidly defeat nine enemies with precision damage

– Rapidly defeat nine enemies with precision damage Eagle Eye – Defeat 10 enemies with Scout Rifles, Bows, Sniper Rifles, or Linear Fusion Rifles without dying

– Defeat 10 enemies with Scout Rifles, Bows, Sniper Rifles, or Linear Fusion Rifles without dying Scoped Out – Defeat 20 enemies with Scout Rifles, Bows, Sniper Rifles, or Linear Fusion Rifles without dying

– Defeat 20 enemies with Scout Rifles, Bows, Sniper Rifles, or Linear Fusion Rifles without dying Surgeon General – Defeat 30 enemies with Scout Rifles, Bows, Sniper Rifles, or Linear Fusion Rifles without dying

– Defeat 30 enemies with Scout Rifles, Bows, Sniper Rifles, or Linear Fusion Rifles without dying Skirmisher – Defeat 10 enemies with Auto Rifles, Pulse Rifles, Hand Cannons, Fusion Rifles, or Machine Guns without dying

– Defeat 10 enemies with Auto Rifles, Pulse Rifles, Hand Cannons, Fusion Rifles, or Machine Guns without dying From the Pocket – Defeat 20 enemies with Auto Rifles, Pulse Rifles, Hand Cannons, Fusion Rifles, or Machine Guns without dying

– Defeat 20 enemies with Auto Rifles, Pulse Rifles, Hand Cannons, Fusion Rifles, or Machine Guns without dying Stick and Move – Defeat 30 enemies with Auto Rifles, Pulse Rifles, Hand Cannons, Fusion Rifles, or Machine Guns without dying

– Defeat 30 enemies with Auto Rifles, Pulse Rifles, Hand Cannons, Fusion Rifles, or Machine Guns without dying Cannon Baller – Defeat 10 enemies with Grenade Launchers (Special or Heavy) or Rocker Launchers without dying

– Defeat 10 enemies with Grenade Launchers (Special or Heavy) or Rocker Launchers without dying Crater Maker – Defeat 20 enemies with Grenade Launchers (Special or Heavy) or Rocker Launchers without dying

– Defeat 20 enemies with Grenade Launchers (Special or Heavy) or Rocker Launchers without dying Master Blaster – Defeat 30 enemies with Grenade Launchers (Special or Heavy) or Rocker Launchers without dying

– Defeat 30 enemies with Grenade Launchers (Special or Heavy) or Rocker Launchers without dying Head to Head – Defeat 10 enemies with Sidearms, SMGs, Shotguns, Glaives, or Swords without dying

– Defeat 10 enemies with Sidearms, SMGs, Shotguns, Glaives, or Swords without dying Hand to Hand – Defeat 20 enemies with Sidearms, SMGs, Shotguns, Glaives, or Swords without dying

– Defeat 20 enemies with Sidearms, SMGs, Shotguns, Glaives, or Swords without dying Eye to Eye – Defeat 30 enemies with Sidearms, SMGs, Shotguns, Glaives, or Swords without dying

– Defeat 30 enemies with Sidearms, SMGs, Shotguns, Glaives, or Swords without dying Indestructible – Finish a Guardian Games playlist activity without dying

– Finish a Guardian Games playlist activity without dying Flawless Fireteam – Finish a Guardian Games playlist activity without anyone in your fireteam dying

– Finish a Guardian Games playlist activity without anyone in your fireteam dying Fireteam Spree – As a fireteam, defeat 10 combatants

– As a fireteam, defeat 10 combatants Guardian Angel – Rapidly revive two Guardians

– Rapidly revive two Guardians Demolition Expert – Rapidly defeat three enemies with your Grenades

– Rapidly defeat three enemies with your Grenades Berserker – Rapidly defeat three enemies with melee final blows (this can be melee abilities or regular melee attacks)

– Rapidly defeat three enemies with melee final blows (this can be melee abilities or regular melee attacks) Let There Be Light – Rapidly defeat three enemies with your Super ability

– Rapidly defeat three enemies with your Super ability On Thin Ice – Rapidly defeat three enemies frozen by Stasis

– Rapidly defeat three enemies frozen by Stasis Size Does Shatter – Rapidly defeat three enemies with Stasis shatter damage

– Rapidly defeat three enemies with Stasis shatter damage Master at Arms – Rapidly defeat combatants with weapons to quickly earn the Kinetic Spree, Energy Spree, and Power Spree medals

– Rapidly defeat combatants with weapons to quickly earn the Kinetic Spree, Energy Spree, and Power Spree medals Virtuoso – Rapidly defeat combatants with abilities to quickly earn the Demolition Expert, Berserker, and Let There Be Light medals

– Rapidly defeat combatants with abilities to quickly earn the Demolition Expert, Berserker, and Let There Be Light medals Jack of All Trades – Rapidly defeat combatants with weapons and abilities to quickly earn the Master at Arms and Virtuoso medals.

– Rapidly defeat combatants with weapons and abilities to quickly earn the Master at Arms and Virtuoso medals. Giant Slayer – Defeat a Champion

– Defeat a Champion Finishing Touches – Defeat a powerful combatant (an enemy with a health bar that is not red) with a finisher

– Defeat a powerful combatant (an enemy with a health bar that is not red) with a finisher Insult to Injury – Perform an emote and then defeat a powerful combatant with a finisher

– Perform an emote and then defeat a powerful combatant with a finisher Crossed the Bronze Threshold – Pass the Bronze score threshold (50,000 points) in a Guardian Games playlist activity

– Pass the Bronze score threshold (50,000 points) in a Guardian Games playlist activity Crossed the Silver Threshold – Pass the Silver score threshold (100,000 points) in a Guardian Games playlist activity

– Pass the Silver score threshold (100,000 points) in a Guardian Games playlist activity Crossed the Gold Threshold – Pass the Gold score threshold (150,000 points) in a Guardian Games playlist activity

– Pass the Gold score threshold (150,000 points) in a Guardian Games playlist activity Crossed the Platinum Threshold – Pass the Platinum score threshold (175,000 points) in a Guardian Games playlist activity

– Pass the Platinum score threshold (175,000 points) in a Guardian Games playlist activity Bronze Tier Achieved – Finish a Guardian Games playlist activity with a Bronze score (50,000 – 99,999)

– Finish a Guardian Games playlist activity with a Bronze score (50,000 – 99,999) Silver Tier Achieved – Finish a Guardian Games playlist activity with a Silver score (100,000 – 149,999)

– Finish a Guardian Games playlist activity with a Silver score (100,000 – 149,999) Gold Tier Achieved – Finish a Guardian Games playlist activity with a Gold score (150,000 – 174,999)

– Finish a Guardian Games playlist activity with a Gold score (150,000 – 174,999) Platinum Tier Achieved – Finish a Guardian Games playlist activity with a Platinum score (175,000+)

(Image credit: Bungie)

Each of these Vanguard Medals has a Triumph tied to it that can found under the Guardian Games section of the Season of the Risen Triumphs menu. They don’t award any Triumph score, but we don’t know if and when Strike scoring will return, so you get them while you can!

