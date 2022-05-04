How to get Destiny 2 Laurels in Guardian Games 2022

Destiny 2 Laurels are back for the Guardian Games 2022, which sees Warlocks, Titans, and Hunters competing to earn and deposit as many medals as they can to win the competition for their Class. However, you’ll need Laurels – the little tetrahedron-shaped items that spill out of enemies – to buy certain Guardian Games items. Collecting Laurels is an essential part of the Guardian Games so it’s important to know how to generate and collect them. Here’s what you need to know about Destiny 2 Laurels and how you can use them in this year’s Guardian Games.

How to create and pick up Guardian Games Laurels

(Image credit: Bungie)

To create Laurels in any Destiny 2 activity, you just need to defeat enemies with any Subclass ability – that’s Melee, Grenade, and Super abilities – while wearing your Guardian Games Medal Class Item. Defeating powerful combatants will also create Laurels, so you make sure you target the bigger foes you face too. To collect any Laurels that you or your fireteam create, you just need to run over them.

If you don’t already have the Medal Class Item, you need to head to Eva Levante in the Tower Courtyard to collect your Medal Bond, Cloak, or Mark. If you dismantled your Medal Class Item, you can get another one from Eva for 1,000 Glimmer.

Laurels also come in three flavours depending on who generates them. Titans create red Laurels, Hunters create blue ones, and Warlocks create yellow ones, however you can collect any of them and there’s no penalty or benefit for collecting a particular kind. You can also hold up to 500 of them in your Medallion Case, but any surplus Laurels will be lost forever. Thankfully, because you can collect Laurels of any color, they are really easy to collect, so you’ll rarely be short of them – if you’re looking to get some quickly, Strikes and Public Evens will provide ample Laurels.

Destiny 2 also has a Daily Focus activity each day for the duration of the Guardian Games – it changes with the daily reset at 5pm UTC. Participating in the relevant activity will grant extra Laurels, so you’ll be swimming in them in no time if you’re not already. You can check what the Daily Focus activity is by looking for the little Guardian Games icon near an activity node on the Destinations page or by inspecting your Medallion Case.

