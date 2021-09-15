Destiny 2 A Hollow Coronation Atlas Skews – Harbinger Cathedral and more in the Dreaming City Confluence

Destiny 2 A Hollow Coronation Atlas Skews are one of the first things players need to find on the new Ager’s Scepter Exotic quest. As with the previous Tracing the Stars quests, you need to gather up five more Atlas Skews that are hiding around the Dreaming City. This week’s Atlas Skews are in the Confluence and will have you exploring the whole Confluence area, including the Harbinger Cathedral, Garden Entry Statue, and the Confluence Tree Triad. Start the ‘A Hollow Coronation’ quest by grabbing it from the Wayfinder’s Compass in the HELM. Once you’ve found all five Atlas Skews, they’ll need to be deposited at the gatehouse and you can then go through the portal to do the rest of the quest and eventually claim the Destiny 2 Exotic Stasis Trace Rifle, Ager’s Scepter.

Destiny 2 A Hollow Coronation Atlas Skew locations

All five A Hollow Coronation Atlas Skews are found in the Confluence area of the Dreaming City in Destiny 2. They are by far the easiest Atlas Skews to find, but the tricky part is finding an entrance to the Confluence and there are three of them. The easiest one to get to is in the Spine of Ceres off the Divalian Mists. Start by travelling to the Divalian Mists landing zone and then head up to the Spine of Ceres on your Sparrow.

Once you get to the entrance plaza area for the Spine of Ceres, head towards the bridge that leads to orrery tower building in front of you. As soon as you get onto the bridge, jump off the right side and drop onto the rocky, sloped path against the cliff wall. Follow the path down and to the right and it you’ll eventually find a cave with a Taken portal inside. Head through the portal to get to the Confluence where all five Atlas Skews are. Note that the exact locations are in a convenient travel order, not the order they are listed in the quest log.

Confluence Giant Crystal

1. Confluence Giant Crystal

As soon as you get into the Confluence, turn left and head down the long corridor. You’ll be able to see a room ahead of you with a large crystal in the middle. The first Atlas Skew is behind this giant crystal.

Confluence Tree Triad

2. Confluence Tree Triad

To get to the Tree Triad Atlas Skew, you need to head through the other doorway in the crystal room which leads to a junction room. This junction has three other routes you can take, but the Tree Triad Atlas Skew is through the right doorway. As you travel down that corridor, you’ll be able to see a large tree in the center of the next room. The Atlas Skew is in front of the tree.

Garden Entry Statue

3. Garden Entry Statue

For this Atlas Skew, keep heading down the next corridor from the large tree. You’ll see your location change to Gardens of Esila which means you’re close. If you keep going to the end and find another Taken portal, the Atlas Skew will be nearby just in front of a statue.

Harbinger Cathedral

4. Harbinger Cathedral

For the Harbinger Cathedral statue, you need to head back the way you came until you reach the junction room again. From the Gardens of Esila corridor, the Harbinger’s Seclude corridor is the one almost directly opposite. From the Spine of Ceres corridor, it is the doorway on the left. Continue down the corridor until you reach the end and arrive in a large hall that looks a but like a church. The Atlas Skew is in front of the statue at the far end of the hall.

Confluence Throne Portal

5. Confluence Throne Portal

The fifth and final Atlas Skew for A Hollow Coronation is in the Throne Portal room. To get to this, head back the way you came and head through the glowing doorway on your left in the junction room. From the Spine of Ceres corridor, this room is directly opposite. Head to the far side of the room where the large portal ring is and the last Atlas Skew will be waiting for you.

Once you’ve found all five of the Atlas Skews for Destiny A Hollow Coronation, you’ll be directed back to the HELM to deposit the skews at the Caliburn Gatehouse in the “A Hollow Coronation” quest mission. To complete the rest of the A Hollow Coronation quest, you’ll need to head through the portal in the gatehouse and get into the Dozmary Vault to discover the Ager’s Scepter Exotic Stasis Trace Rifle. Unfortunately there’s still more to do before you can get your hands on the weapon, but it’s well worth it.

