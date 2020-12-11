Cyberpunk 2077 The Gig: How to wait for lockdown to end and get the free rewards from Wakako and Cassius Ryder

The Cyberpunk 2077 The Gig mission is one of the first you'll receive, shortly after Jackie drops you back off at home once you've completed the tutorial intro and rescued the woman from the scav hideout. The initial objective is just to "wait until the lockdown ends", but what does this mean exactly in Cyberpunk 2077? And after that, how do you collect your free rewards from Wakako and Cassius Ryder? Here's everything you need to know about The Gig in Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 The Gig explained

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

First up is waiting for the lockdown to end. This one is simple; all you need to do is keep playing the game, progressing with story and side missions, until you're notified that the lockdown in Watson is over and you can explore the rest of the open world including Heywood, City Centre, the Badlands, and more. You'll know when it's lifted because your objective for The Gig will update.

Next you need to head over to Wakako, the fixer located on Jig-Jig Street in Japantown. Talk to her and tell her that she still owes you for Sandra Dorsett, and she'll give you a few thousand eddies for your trouble. She also tells you to go to Cassius Ryder's ripperdoc shop inventory to get another reward: a dermo-implant with smart-gun compatibility.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

The "Tattoo: Tyger Claws Dermal Imprint" should be available for free under the Hands section of Ryder's store. That's literally all there is to it, because The Gig should be complete when you leave Ryder's store.



It's worth noting that for me, this objective is bugged and has been for my entire playthrough (I've now beaten the game and have almost 70 hours of playtime). Thankfully, the reward itself isn't particularly great, so don't be too worried if it bugs for you.